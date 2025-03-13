Cement Kiln Catalysts Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 435.6 Million by 2035, Exhibiting 4.7% CAGR: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, MD, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the cement kiln catalysts market was valued at USD 263.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The Cement Kiln Catalysts market is undergoing a significant transformation, since the entire industry has been moving toward more sustainable production practices. As regulatory pressure mounts and responsibility to the environment becomes more important, manufacturers are indeed looking to develop advanced catalyst technologies that not only increase efficiency but also reduce emissions.

These catalysts serve various applications including rotary kiln and precalciner kilns, where their use is an essential step towards optimizing combustion procedures and reducing environmentally harmful pollutants. With the developing construction and infrastructural sectors comes the demand for eco-friendly solutions in cement that continue to shape innovation in catalytic development.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The cement kiln catalysts market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR and reach USD 435.6 million by 2035

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 160.43 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 0% in 2035

North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 56.7 million

“Stringent environmental regulations, increasing demand for sustainable construction practices, advancements in catalyst technology, and the need for enhanced energy efficiency in cement productiony will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cement Kiln Catalysts Market

Key players in the cement kiln catalysts market are Axens, BASF SE, Beijing Denox, Clariant AG, Cormetech, Haldor Topsoe, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shell (CRI), Topsoe A/S, W. R. Grace & Co.

Market Development

The recent advancements in the Cement Kiln Catalysts market stress innovation and sustainability. Companies set clear goals on improving catalyst performance, reducing emissions, and saving energy. This is achieved through research and development, where manufacturers are creating sophisticated catalyst solutions tailored to different applications, such as construction and infrastructure. Industry players are also cooperating with each other to develop technologies that meet the global sustainability targets and market requirements.

For example, In September 2024, Haldor Topsoe A/S and FLSmidth A/S have entered a cooperation agreement to commercialise the new EnviroTex™ catalytic filter bag technology that effectively removes dust, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides at a cost-effective price. This technology will be focused in cement, power and waste incineration sectors with potentially great market opportunities worldwide since it has been developed and tested for four years jointly.

Cement Kiln Catalysts Industry News:

W. R. Grace & Co. issued a statement in December 2024 announcing the successful completion of an expansion project at their factory in South Haven. The goal of the new project is to increase the capacity for producing catalyst products, such as those used in cement kilns. This action would contribute to meeting the growing need for cement production technology that are more ecologically friendly.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the cement kiln catalysts market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Chlorine Bypass Catalysts, Process Catalysts), Application (Preheater Kilns, Rotary Kilns, Precalciner Kilns), End-User (Cement Manufacturers, Waste-to-Energy Plants, Other Industries), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

