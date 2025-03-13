Chicken Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Danish Crown, BRF, WH Group, Hormel Foods, and Wens Foodstuff

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chicken Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chicken Market is expected to reach US$ 268.35 billion in 2033 from US$ 160.62 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.87% from 2025 to 2033

One of the most popular meats in the world, chicken is prized for its high protein content, affordability, and adaptability. It is a well-liked option for consumers who are concerned about their health because it is low in fat and high in vital nutrients including iron, phosphorus, and vitamins B6 and B12. Chicken is used in many different cuisines around the world and can be prepared in a variety of ways, such as whole, breast, thighs, and wings. The poultry sector is expanding quickly because to rising consumer demand, especially for fast food, ready-to-eat items, and international foodservice chains. Its broad availability is also a result of improvements in farming practices.





A number of important things influence the chicken market. One of the main drivers is the growing need for reasonably priced, high-protein foods worldwide, with chicken being a more economical option than beef and pork. Because of its high protein and low fat content, chicken is preferred by health-conscious consumers. Demand is also fueled by the expansion of ready-to-eat meal options and fast food chains. Population growth, enhanced supply chains, and technological developments in chicken production all support the market's growth by guaranteeing increased accessibility and affordability.



Rising global demand for protein



One of the main factors propelling the chicken market's expansion is the growing demand for protein worldwide. The demand for reasonably priced, high-quality protein sources is rising as the world's population rises, particularly in developing nations. Because it is less expensive than other meats like beef or hog and still contains vital components like protein, vitamins, and minerals, chicken is a great choice. Chicken consumption is increasing as more people look for diets high in protein, particularly in light of growing health consciousness. Its position as a top protein source globally is further reinforced by its global availability and culinary diversity.



Expansion of the food processing sector



The expansion of the chicken market is mostly driven by developments in poultry farming. More productivity and higher-quality meat have resulted from advancements in breeding methods, feed formulas, and disease control. Improved housing systems, automation, and biosecurity controls are examples of modern farming techniques that increase productivity and lower production costs. Faster growth cycles are also made possible by these developments, ensuring a more steady supply of chicken to satisfy growing demand worldwide. Higher yields, reduced prices, and better meat quality consequently benefit the chicken industry, making it a more sustainable and reasonably priced protein source for customers everywhere.



Growth of fast food and quick-service restaurants



The market for chicken is mostly driven by the expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast food. Chicken-based menu items including fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken nuggets have become mainstays in QSR offerings as consumer preferences change toward convenience and quick meals. The demand for chicken has been further stimulated by the growth of delivery services and the rising popularity of international fast food franchises. The fast food sector and the chicken market are expanding together as more customers look for quick and inexpensive meal options.



Animal welfare issues



Concerns about animal welfare pose a serious problem for the poultry industry. Concerns regarding factory farming, overcrowding, and the treatment of chickens have drawn increased attention as customers grow more aware of ethical farming methods. Stricter laws and increased manufacturing costs are the results of pressure from animal rights organizations and shifting customer preferences for goods obtained ethically. It is difficult for producers to satisfy these criteria while still being profitable, and ignoring animal welfare issues may harm a brand's reputation and market share.



Competition from plant-based alternatives



Plant-based substitutes are becoming a bigger threat to the chicken market. Products like plant-based chicken alternatives are becoming more and more well-liked as customer interest in plant-based diets is fueled by ethical, environmental, and health concerns. These substitutes provide a cruelty-free, sustainable choice, drawing in customers who are concerned about their health and the environment. Plant-based innovations are becoming a competitive threat to traditional chicken as their flavor and texture improve, especially in regions where demand for plant-based protein is growing. This could have an effect on the market's expansion and the consumption of chicken.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Players, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Danish Crown Group

BRF S.A

WH Group

Hormel Foods Corporation

Wens Foodstuff Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $160.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $268.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





