FTI Consulting Adds Regulatory Risk and Compliance Expert Michael Herde to Financial Services Offering

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael Herde as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Herde, who is based in Boston, is a risk and compliance expert with more than 35 years of experience in financial services, including as a chief compliance officer. His expertise includes wealth management, asset management, fiduciary, and investment and consumer banking for both public and private companies.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Herde will provide financial services clients with strategic compliance, risk management and governance advice to drive decision making that aligns with organizational risk appetites.

“The financial services industry is facing a moment of significant change, particularly from a regulatory perspective, and it’s important for businesses to stick to the basics,” said Stella Mendes, Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. “With Michael’s deep industry and regulatory expertise, he has the ability to guide organizations through these transformational moments and help firms maintain control over their risk profiles.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Herde led compliance at Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, GE Capital and UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Herde started his career as a defense lawyer in the securities regulation and enforcement practice of a major Washington law firm and as enforcement counsel in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Herde said, “FTI Consulting combines a deep roster of subject-matter experts with a collaborative culture that allows us to provide a full suite of services to our clients. I look forward to joining the team as we roll up our sleeves to help our clients navigate the complexities of the regulatory and market environment in which they operate.”

Mr. Herde’s appointment builds on the growth of the firm’s Financial Services offering, following the recent appointments of Tom Anapolis as a Senior Advisor and Caitlin Holmes and Mark Sexton as Senior Managing Directors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

