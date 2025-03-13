Pharmacovigilance Market Forecast to Surge to $24.76 Billion by 2030, Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Digital Transformation in Drug Safety

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market by Type (Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining, Intensified ADR Reporting), Product Life Cycle (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III), Delivery Mode, Process Flow, Therapeutic Area, End-user - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmacovigilance Market grew from USD 10.24 billion in 2024 to USD 11.84 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 15.85%, reaching USD 24.76 billion by 2030.



In recent years, the pharmacovigilance landscape has witnessed transformative shifts that challenge conventional practices and stimulate innovative approaches. The increasing integration of digital technologies has redefined how safety data is captured, processed, and evaluated. Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms now enable the swift identification of safety signals that may have previously gone undetected. Regulatory bodies are also pushing for more transparent and collaborative data-sharing environments, which are fostering a more harmonized global approach to patient safety.





Traditional methods have gradually given way to technology-driven frameworks, where real-time monitoring, electronic health record (EHR) mining, and automated adverse event reporting empower stakeholders with timely insights. The shift towards proactive surveillance is particularly evident in the adoption of targeted spontaneous reporting and intensified adverse drug reaction reporting practices. As these practices evolve, they not only enhance the efficacy of risk management systems but also improve decision-making processes and optimize resource allocation. This evolution underscores the necessity for a robust and agile pharmacovigilance system that can swiftly adapt to changes in regulatory landscapes while simultaneously embracing new data-driven technologies.

Overall, the transformation in pharmacovigilance practices positions the industry to better manage safety risks and protect public health in a rapidly changing global ecosystem.

Key Regional Insights Illuminating Global Trends



Regional dynamics play a pivotal role in shaping the pharmacovigilance market, as varied healthcare infrastructures and regulatory environments propel distinct trends across different geographies. In the Americas, a strong emphasis on digital transformation and stringent regulatory standards is driving the adoption of innovative pharmacovigilance practices, thereby setting a benchmark for safety-related initiatives. The Americas region continues to see rapid integration of advanced analytics within its healthcare systems, reinforcing the commitment to enhanced patient safety.



In the combined region of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, there is a noticeable drive towards harmonizing safety protocols and embracing collaborative data-sharing initiatives that bridge the gap between disparate regulatory frameworks. The push for more transparent and uniform practices across these regions is further accelerating the shift towards real-time surveillance and improved risk mitigation measures. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region distinguishes itself as a hub for technological advancement and robust market growth, capitalizing on both emerging markets and established regulatory reforms. The diverse trends observed across these regions illustrate that while local conditions may differ, the global impetus is clear - harness the power of technology and data to lead the way in pharmacovigilance excellence.

Actionable Recommendations for Strategic Industry Advancement



To remain competitive in a rapidly evolving pharmacovigilance market, industry leaders must adopt a multi-faceted strategy that leverages both technological and operational innovation. Firstly, it is imperative to invest in advanced digital tools that streamline data collection and analysis to facilitate real-time monitoring. Embracing automation in adverse event reporting and signal detection can significantly reduce response times, thereby bolstering overall risk management strategies.



Secondly, organizations should prioritize building integrated frameworks that link disparate data sources across the drug development lifecycle. By aligning case data management with robust risk evaluation and mitigation systems, companies can ensure that every stage from pre-clinical research to post-market surveillance benefits from a cohesive safety net. This integrated approach not only heightens regulatory compliance but also enhances the ability to predict and respond to potential safety challenges before they escalate into major issues.



A third recommendation is to foster collaborative partnerships with technology providers and industry consortia. Such alliances can accelerate the adoption of best practices and promote the sharing of groundbreaking innovations. Leaders are encouraged to take proactive steps towards streamlining processes, which may include the reevaluation of current in-house versus outsourced delivery modes to optimize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



Lastly, continuous professional development and cross-functional training are essential. Empowering teams with up-to-date knowledge on the latest regulatory guidelines and technological advancements will help sustain a culture of vigilance and innovation. By integrating these actionable recommendations into their operational strategies, industry leaders can position themselves at the forefront of pharmacovigilance excellence while effectively mitigating the inherent risks associated with drug safety.

Key Segmentation Insights Driving Market Customization



The pharmacovigilance market is meticulously segmented to address diverse industry needs and optimize safety operations. When considering segmentation based on type, the market is studied across methodologies such as cohort event monitoring, EHR mining, intensified adverse drug reaction reporting, spontaneous reporting, and targeted spontaneous reporting, each contributing to a nuanced understanding of safety data. In parallel, the product life cycle segmentation encompasses critical phases including Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, and pre-clinical stages, ensuring that risk management strategies are tailored to the specific demands at every development milestone.



Segmentation based on delivery mode differentiates between in-house capabilities and outsourced solutions, reflecting varying operational preferences and resource allocation strategies. Further, process flow segmentation delves into key activities such as case data management, risk management systems, and signal detection. Notably, case data management itself is subdivided into case data analysis, case logging, and medical reviewing & reporting, while risk management systems are broken down into risk evaluation and risk mitigation subsystems. Signal detection is further detailed through adverse event analysis, adverse event logging, and adverse event review & reporting, emphasising a thorough approach to safety surveillance.



In addition, therapeutic area segmentation examines specialized domains including cardiovascular, infectious diseases, neurology, oncology, and respiratory conditions. Finally, segmentation based on end-user plays a vital role in differentiating requirements among biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical organizations. Together, these segmentation strategies offer a comprehensive framework that enables market players to fine-tune their operational strategies and align their safety protocols with both regulatory requirements and market expectations.



Key Companies Insights Highlighting Major Market Players



An array of leading companies is at the forefront of advancing pharmacovigilance methodologies and driving industry-wide innovation. Influential players such as Accenture, PLC and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company have been instrumental in developing state-of-the-art safety monitoring systems that strengthen compliance and risk management practices. Capgemini SE and ClinChoice continue to set high standards by integrating technology with comprehensive pharmacovigilance processes, thereby enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of safety data capture and analysis.



Other market leaders like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and HCL Technologies Limited have made significant investments in digital health solutions, transforming traditional risk management frameworks into dynamic, technology-enabled platforms. ICON PLC and Infosys Limited are also prime examples of companies leveraging innovative IT solutions to streamline case processing, while International Business Machines Corporation and IQVIA Inc. harness advanced analytics to detect subtle adverse event trends. The spectrum is further broadened by key contributions from ITclinical, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Co., Ltd., and Novartis AG, each playing a pivotal role in defining safety paradigms. Oracle Corporation, Parexel International, and Pfizer Inc. have similarly championed technological integration in safety surveillance. Complementing these are Quanticate International Limited, Sanofi S.A., Syneos Health, TAKE Solutions Limited, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, and Wipro Limited, all of which continue to contribute to building resilient, forward-thinking pharmacovigilance ecosystems that secure patient safety and optimize operational efficiency.



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Pharmacovigilance Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Accenture, PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Capgemini SE

ClinChoice

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

HCL Technologies Limited

ICON PLC

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

IQVIA Inc.

ITclinical

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Linical Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International

Pfizer Inc.

Quanticate International limited

Sanofi SA

Syneos Health

TAKE Solutions Limited

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

Reinforcing the Path to Enhanced Drug Safety



The insights presented in this report underscore the dynamic and transformative nature of the pharmacovigilance market. As healthcare landscapes continue to shift, the integration of digital technologies, comprehensive segmentation strategies, and collaborative stakeholder initiatives remains paramount. The market is driven by an unyielding commitment to patient safety, with trends that signal a new era of real-time monitoring and advanced analytics.

In sum, the evolving frameworks and robust methodologies not only facilitate compliance with global regulatory standards but also empower organizations to anticipate and mitigate risks more effectively. The journey towards enhanced drug safety is marked by both challenges and unprecedented opportunities, paving the way for transformative strategies that resonate across the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytzxi8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment