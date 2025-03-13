Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market Skyrockets to $24.13 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants – Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, SAP SE, and General Electric Company | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Size and Forecast (2025 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography”, the global cloud manufacturing execution system market is observing significant growth owing to the rising demand for cost-effective MES solutions and growing integration with Industry 4.0.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027010/





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, sales channel, and end user, which are expected to register significant growth in the coming years.









Stay Updated on The Latest Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027010/

Overview of Report Findings

Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market Growth: The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market was valued at US$ 10.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 24.13 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during 2025-2031.

APAC is experiencing rapid growth in cloud MES adoption, driven by the booming manufacturing sector, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China, as the world’s largest manufacturing hub, is leading the way in cloud MES implementation. The region’s push toward smart factories and automation is creating significant opportunities for cloud MES vendors. As industries in these countries embrace digital transformation, there is an increased demand for MES to optimize production processes, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure real-time monitoring. Cloud MES solutions enable seamless integration of IoT, AI, and automation, allowing manufacturers to improve productivity, reduce downtime, and maintain quality standards. As manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 technologies, the cloud MES market in APAC continues to grow, supporting smart manufacturing initiatives and driving innovation across industries.

Adoption of Hybrid Cloud MES Solutions: Cloud computing is widely regarded as a crucial driver for industrial change, enhancing operational efficiencies in industries through AI/ML advances. Large organizations are expected to move approximately 60% of their IT environments to the cloud by 2025, primarily to take advantage of the revolutionary data technology. Manufacturing execution system (MES) software on the shop floor assures regulatory compliance and quality by monitoring operational execution and recording detailed electronic execution records in real time. MES applications are coupled with control networks and are essential to plant operations. However, worries about latency, cyber security, and business continuity continue to prevent the migration of MES applications to the cloud. As a result, the operational data acquired and maintained on the shop floor in each plant represents an untapped resource of value for the company, particularly for manufacturing organizations with a widespread network of plants and data sources. Modern industrial cloud services provide a solution to this dilemma by allowing enterprises to extract long-term production history data from plant systems while maintaining plant safety and performance. With this new cloud environment, only data is transferred to the cloud, while critical manufacturing execution functionalities remain on-premises.

Integration of Digital Twin Technology: A digital twin is a virtual representation of actual assets, systems, or processes that allows manufacturers to monitor, simulate, and optimize operations in real time. When paired with cloud MES, digital twins provide unprecedented visibility into manufacturing processes, allowing manufacturers to increase productivity, reduce downtime, and improve product quality. Digital twins provide a real-time picture of production lines, machines, and operations. By connecting with cloud MES, producers may track key performance indicators (KPIs) such as production speed, quality metrics, and equipment utilization in real time. For example, a digital twin of a manufacturing line in an automotive industry can display the status of each workstation, detect bottlenecks, and offer changes to improve throughput.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027010/





Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market Segmentation

Based on the component, the market is segmented into software and service. The market for service segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services. The software segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of deployment, the market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment dominated the market in 2024.

As per organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024.

Per sales channels, the market is categorized into direct sales and channel partners. The direct sales segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end users, the market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry. The market for the process industry segment is further classified into food and beverage, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, chemical, energy and power, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, water and wastewater treatment, and others. The market for discrete industry segment is further segmented into automotive, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, consumer packaged goods, medical devices, and others. The discrete industry segment dominated the market in 2024.









For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027010/





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

SAP SE

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

ABB Ltd

AVEVA Group plc

Honeywell International Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





For In-Depth Market Forecasts and Analysis, Request PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027010/





Global Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market are Apprentice FS Inc; 42Q; SAP SE; ABB Ltd; Schneider Electric SE; Infor; Korber AG; General Electric Co; Rockwell Automation Inc; Siemens AG; PSI Software SE; EAZYWORKS INC.; Eyelit Technologies; Glorysoft (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Oracle Corp; Autodesk Inc; International Business Machines Corp; IFS AB; FA software (Shanghai) Co., Ltd; Epicor Software Corp; IBASET INC; ANT Sp. z o.o.; NoMuda Ltd; Symestic GmbH; and Tulip Interfaces, Inc.





Trending Topics: Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market, Cloud Based Data Management Services Market, among others.





Global Headlines on Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Tulip Interfaces announced the launch of its Composable MES App Suite for Pharmaceuticals.

ECI Software Solutions announced the launch of two new add-on solutions for its Manufacturing ERP products—ECI Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and ECI Advanced Planning & Scheduling (APS), both powered by LYNQ.

Emerson introduced DeltaV Workflow Management, a next-generation software designed for life sciences companies in early-stage development.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Cloud Manufacturing Execution System Market Size and Growth Report (2025-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027010/





Conclusion

North America holds a significant cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) market share, driven by the region’s advanced manufacturing base and early adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The US, in particular, is home to many cloud MES software vendors, including global leaders such as Rockwell Automation and Honeywell International Inc. MES adoption in North America is prevalent across industries such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The growing emphasis on real-time data analytics, production efficiency, and regulatory compliance is propelling the demand for cloud MES solutions. The market in North America is witnessing substantial growth as manufacturers and government authorities increasingly recognize the benefits of real-time production monitoring and process optimization. Additionally, government incentives for digital transformation and Industry 4.0 adoption are accelerating the demand for cloud-based MES systems.

Europe is another key region for the market, characterized by a high level of manufacturing excellence, particularly in sectors such as automotive, food and beverages, and industrial machinery. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are major adopters of cloud MES solutions, with a strong emphasis on precision, quality control, and automation. The adoption of cloud MES software is accelerated by the European Union’s regulatory frameworks, such as the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) in pharmaceuticals. For example, German companies such as Siemens and Bosch are leveraging MES solutions to enhance operational efficiency and support sustainability goals in manufacturing. The European market is also being shaped by the push for smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, which are leading manufacturers to implement more sophisticated, data-driven solutions for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and quality management. The implementation of such solutions further drives the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, product manufacturers, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Site : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/