Europe Protein Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring 3fbio, ADM, Arla Foods AMBA, Darling Ingredients, Groupe LACTALIS, IFF, Kerry, Laita, Roquette Frere, Royal FrieslandCampina

The Europe Protein Market is expected to reach US$ 9.26 billion by 2033 from US$ 5.68 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2033

Rising consumer demand for a variety of protein sources, wellness and health trends, technological advancements in protein extraction, sustainability initiatives, greater awareness of balanced diets, and the expanding appeal of protein-enriched foods are all driving the European protein market.







Growing consumer knowledge of nutrition and health has led to a notable expansion in the European protein market. Customers are adding more protein to their meals and looking for both plant-based and animal-based sources as a result of the increased emphasis on balanced diets. Since protein is known to be crucial for weight management, muscle regeneration, and general health, the growing popularity of fitness and wellness trends has contributed to the shift toward higher-protein diets. The demand for goods high in protein, like meat, dairy, eggs, and legumes, has increased as a result. Meanwhile, a dynamic change in the protein landscape has been brought about by the growing popularity of plant-based substitutes, giving customers access to more ethical and sustainable solutions.



The range and accessibility of protein products have increased due to technological developments in food processing, industrial techniques, and protein extraction. The variety of protein sources on the market has increased thanks to innovations like insect protein, plant-based protein substitutes, and lab-grown proteins. Additionally, as consumers seek more ecologically friendly options, there is a growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable production methods. The sector is also being shaped by the European Union's legislative frameworks that support food safety, traceability, and sustainability, which guarantee that protein products fulfill strict requirements. The European protein market is poised for sustained growth and innovation, meeting the needs of both established and new consumer preferences, thanks to the growing need for a variety of protein sources and developments in food technology.



The shifting dietary habits and lifestyle choices of consumers are causing a major shift in the European protein market. In 2022, about one-third of Belgians will be eating vegetarian burgers, reflecting a significant shift in the sector toward plant-based and flexitarian diets. In nations like Austria, where 25.8% of citizens identified as flexitarian in 2022, this tendency is especially noticeable. A recent survey conducted in France revealed that 26% of participants would be open to trying veganism, further demonstrating the increasing acceptance of plant-based substitutes. Manufacturers have been forced to invest in cutting-edge protein solutions and diversify their product lines as a result of this nutritional development.



Significant investments and technological developments in protein production capacities are being observed in the industry. Major industry participants such as Roquette showed their dedication to satisfying the increasing demand in 2023 by investing USD 49 million in facilities for the manufacture of pea protein. The industry's emphasis on increasing production capacity is also demonstrated by Uralchem Innovation's establishment of a pilot facility for pea isolate. Alongside these expenditures, producers are able to enhance the usefulness and versatility of protein applications through advancements in extraction technology, processing techniques, and product formulations.

3fbio Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods AMBA

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Groupe LACTALIS

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Kerry Group plc.

Laita

Roquette Frere

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Protein Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Country



7. Type

7.1 Animal

7.1.1 Casein and Caseinates

7.1.2 Collagen

7.1.3 Gelatin

7.1.4 Insect Protein

7.1.5 Milk Protein

7.1.6 Whey Protein

7.1.7 Egg Protein

7.1.8 Others

7.2 Plant

7.2.1 Hemp Protein

7.2.2 Pea Protein

7.2.3 Rice Protein

7.2.4 Soy Protein

7.2.5 Wheat Protein

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Microbial

7.3.1 Algae Protein

7.3.2 Mycoprotein



8. End User

8.1 Animal Feed

8.2 Food and Beverages

8.2.1 Bakery

8.2.2 Beverages

8.2.3 Breakfast Cereals

8.2.4 Condiments/Sauces

8.2.5 Confectionery

8.2.6 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Products

8.2.7 RTE/RTC Food Products

8.2.8 Snacks

8.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.4 Supplements

8.4.1 Baby Food and Infant Formula

8.4.2 Elderly Nutrition and Medical Nutrition

8.4.3 Sport/Performance Nutrition



9. Country

9.1 Belgium

9.2 France

9.3 Germany

9.4 Italy

9.5 Netherlands

9.6 Russia

9.7 Spain

9.8 Turkey

9.9 United Kingdom

9.10 Rest of Europe



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threats



12. Key Players Analysis

