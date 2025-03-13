COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. Announces Successful Phase 1 Results Supporting Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Efficacy Trial with Avenanthramides as a Potential Anti-Inflammatory Product

No significant clinical adverse event observed in Phase 1clinical study

Pharmacokinetic profile established and range of doses selected for Phase 2a Clinical Efficacy Study

First patient expected to be treated in the Phase 2a Clinical Efficacy Study on March 14, 2025 at the Montreal Heart Institute



TORONTO, ONTARIO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCI) (TSX: CSCI) (“COSCIENS” or the “Company”), a life science company which develops and commercializes a diversified portfolio of cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products, today announced Initiation of its Phase 2a clinical efficacy study of its flagship avenanthramides product being developed for potential applications in managing conditions related to inflammation.

Avenanthramides are di-phenolic compounds found exclusively in oats. They have garnered significant interest due to their suggested bioactivities, including potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects both in vitro and in vivo.

The Company initiated a clinical trial (Phase 1-2a) in November 2023 referred to as the AvenActive study. That trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, adaptive, first-in-human study designed to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending oral doses of the Company’s avenanthramide product. A total of 72 healthy subjects have completed the Phase 1 portion of the AvenActive study which included 48 healthy subjects in a single ascending dose (SAD) arms and 24 healthy subjects in multiple ascending dose (MAD) arms. Subjects received doses ranging from 30 mg to 960 mg per group per day. No significant adverse events were reported during the Phase 1 portion of the AvenActive study.

Given the favorable safety profile of the Company’s avenanthramide product seen to date in the AvenActive study, the Data Safety and Monitoring Board recommended the Phase 2a portion of the AvenActive study be initiated with patients presenting evidence of mild to moderate inflammation. A total of 20 patients will be enrolled in the Phase 2a portion of the AvenActive Study which is designed to assess potential efficacy in two arms with patients receiving selected doses of 480 mg and 960 mg per day. Dr.Tardif’s team at the Montreal Heart Institute has already recruited the first patients and initial dosing is expected to occur on March 14, 2025.

Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, principal investigator of the study and Director of the Research Center at the Montreal Heart Institute, stated, "The Phase 1 portion of the AvenActive study has been very encouraging, demonstrating an excellent safety profile with no significant adverse events to date. With these positive results, we are now enthusiastically advancing into Phase 2a to assess whether the Company’s avenanthramide product exhibit signs of activity in subjects with low-grade inflammation. The findings from this next phase could provide critical insights into the potential role of avenanthramides in reducing vascular inflammation and improving cardiovascular health."

Published data suggests that polyphenols like avenanthramides may influence signal transduction pathways and exhibit anti-inflammatory effects. They modulate pro-inflammatory gene expression, including key cytokines and enzymes. The AvenActive study will assess inflammatory biomarkers in blood, focusing on cytokines, chemokines, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein.

"COSCIENS Biopharma is advancing this groundbreaking research with a natural product with the highest scientific rigor. The successful completion of Phase 1 clinical study represents a critical milestone for this biopharmaceutical development program. With Phase 2a now launched, we believe we are strategically positioned to seek potential out-licensing opportunities and future commercialization with a major pharmaceutical partner. Given its significant therapeutic and market potential, we believe our avenanthramide product could become a transformative product for COSCIENS which aspires to become a global leader in natural-based products for health and wellness,” concluded Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of COSCIENS Biopharma.

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954 by Dr. Paul David, the Montreal Heart Institute constantly aims for the highest standards of excellence in the cardiovascular field through its leadership in clinical and basic research, ultra-specialized care, professional training, and prevention. It houses the largest cardiology research center in Canada, the largest cardiovascular prevention center in the country, and the largest cardiovascular genetics center in Canada. The Institute is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and has more than 2000 employees, including 245 physicians and more than 85 researchers. For more information, please visit https://www.icm-mhi.org/en . The Montreal Health Innovations Coordinating Center (MHICC) is a leading full-service academic clinical research organization and an integral part of the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI). The MHICC possesses an established network of collaborators in over 4500 clinical sites in more than 35 countries. It has specific expertise in precision medicine, low-cost high-quality clinical trials, and drug repurposing ( https:/www.mhicc.org ).

About COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.

COSCIENS is a life science company resulting from the merger of Aeterna Zentaris and Ceapro Inc. COSCIENS develops and commercializes a diversified portfolio of cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. We are focused on leveraging our proprietary extraction technology, which is applied to the production of active ingredients from renewable plant resources currently used in cosmeceutical products (i.e., oat beta glucan and avenanthramides which are found in leading skincare product brands like Aveeno and Burt's Bees formulations) and being developed as potential nutraceuticals and/or pharmaceuticals.

The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange, and trades on both exchanges under the ticker symbol "CSCI". For more information, please visit COSCIENS' website at www.cosciensbio.com .



