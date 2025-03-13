SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI MARCH INVESTOR CONFERENCE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Koempel, and President, Branded Products, Jake Himelstein, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations website here. Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com