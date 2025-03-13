Survey Finds Two-Thirds of Women in Revenue Had Their Staff or Budgets Cut in the Past Year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in revenue-generating roles are prioritizing stability, but many are struggling to find it. According to the 7th Annual State of Women in Revenue Report , 43 percent of women in revenue roles have considered quitting in the past year, citing lack of mentorship, job insecurity, lack of work flexibility, and workplace discrimination.

Women in sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations are navigating staff and budget cuts, diminishing career opportunities, and a lack of support, making it increasingly difficult to build long-term careers in revenue roles. One in five women surveyed were laid off in the past year, and among those who remained, many reported feeling overworked, undervalued, and overlooked for promotions.

“Women are already at a compensation disadvantage, earning just $0.84 for every dollar a man earns for the same work. Now they’re effectively doing even more work for less, having to manage with fewer staff and fewer resources.” said Jamie Wigand, executive director of Women in Revenue. “The change needs to come from the top, with employers prioritizing the professional needs of their female staff. Permitting flexible work arrangements, promoting mentorship, ensuring pay equity, and creating pathways for leadership will help draw and retain a powerful workforce, resulting in a strong financial return, as reports have shown that more women in leadership roles translates to greater profitability. Women in Revenue is here to provide the resources to help both employers and their women in revenue roles get ahead.”

Key Findings from the 7th Annual WIR Report

Job Security Concerns Are Growing: In the past year, 21 percent of women in revenue were laid off. More than 67 percent experienced staffing reductions, and budget cuts impacted 63 percent of respondents, increasing workloads and limiting career advancement.

In the past year, 21 percent of women in revenue were laid off. More than 67 percent experienced staffing reductions, and budget cuts impacted 63 percent of respondents, increasing workloads and limiting career advancement. Flexibility is Vanishing, Despite High Demand: Women continue to prioritize flexibility, ranking remote work #1 and flexible hours #3 for the most important benefits they look for in a job. Yet companies are reversing these policies with return-to-office mandates making it harder for women to balance career growth and personal responsibilities.

Women continue to prioritize flexibility, ranking remote work #1 and flexible hours #3 for the most important benefits they look for in a job. Yet companies are reversing these policies with return-to-office mandates making it harder for women to balance career growth and personal responsibilities. Workplace Discrimination Persists: Nearly half of all respondents shared personal stories of workplace bias, exclusion, and being overlooked for promotions. Pay inequity remains an issue, with 33 percent of women reporting they know they are paid less than their male counterparts for the same role. Almost half (49 percent) don’t know if they are paid less, highlighting the need for pay transparency.



What Companies Can Do to Retain Women in Revenue Roles

“Working from home is consistently the #1 most important benefit women cite in our report,” said Wigand. “I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. Everyone in a revenue role needs the flexibility to set their own hours and work from anywhere to be more successful. With Gen Z entering the workforce as a true digital-first generation we can only expect this trend to continue.”

The report highlights four critical actions organizations must take to foster stability and equity for women in revenue roles:

Improve flexible work arrangements to support work-life balance

Invest in leadership development and mentorship programs to increase career growth opportunities

Ensure equitable pay, pay transparency, and clear promotion pathways

Address workplace discrimination and bias

With 69 percent of women in revenue reporting that they do not have a mentor, the data suggests that companies must take a more active role in providing career development resources if they want to retain top talent.

Women in Revenue is committed to bridging this gap by offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and leadership development programs designed to help women excel in revenue roles. Through its 8,000+ member community, speaker development initiatives, and industry research, WIR provides the tools and insights women need to navigate challenges, advocate for themselves, and build fulfilling careers.

To download the full report and learn how to support women in revenue, visit this link . Join Women in Revenue to access mentorship, exclusive events, and career resources at womeninrevenue.org .