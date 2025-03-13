Harsco Environmental Opens First SteelPhalt™ Plant Outside the UK

Located in Murga, Basque Country, Spain, the new plant will offer environmental asphalt solutions to the region

SteelPhalt™ offers a true circular economy route for byproducts of the steel industry, offering high-quality asphalt without the use of natural aggregates

ROTHERHAM, United Kingdom, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and renowned global market leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art SteelPhalt plant in Murga, Basque Country, Spain. The plant is slated to host a grand opening event on March 19, 2025. This significant development marks SteelPhalt’s first permanent asphalt plant outside of the United Kingdom, reinforcing the business unit’s commitment to expanding its footprint globally and advancing sustainable practices in the asphalt industry.

With the inauguration of its plant in the Basque Country, SteelPhalt is poised to revolutionize the local asphalt market by offering environmentally friendly and superior-quality asphalt solutions. This new plant will contribute to meeting the region’s environmental goals outlined in the Basque Country Waste Prevention and Management Plan 2030 and the Basque Country Circular Economy Strategy 2030.

“This advanced plant underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions while focusing on the evolving needs of our regional customers,” said Director of Harsco Environmental’s ecoproducts™ Europe division, Martin Gray. “This plant symbolizes far more than a mere milestone; it’s a profound testament to our dedication to growth, sustainability, and global impact.”

The plant, situated in a highly industrial area, is designed to process more than 195,000 tons of slag per year, controlling the process from beginning to end. This allows for the production of more than 200,000 tons of sustainable asphalt products per year for regional roads while entering a steel byproduct into a valuable, perpetually recyclable product stream.

“I am honored to contribute to this groundbreaking project, which showcases innovation and addresses critical environmental challenges, providing an outstanding solution for the steel and asphalt industry,” said Operations Director at SteelPhalt, Mikel Barandalla. “We’re thrilled to expand our business by producing high-performance asphalt, effectively reducing the carbon footprint of road construction materials by up to 50%.”

Harsco Environmental and its parent company, Enviri, remain steadfast in their mission to drive positive environmental change through innovative solutions. The inauguration of SteelPhalt’s new plant is a testament to this commitment. Enviri continues to lead the way in promoting sustainability and advancing environmental stewardship worldwide by leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge technology.

About SteelPhalt

SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental company, has been making roads safer by developing and manufacturing high-performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the UK industry since the 1960s. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably create asphalt. With a reputation for first-class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities, and contractors nationwide to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit steelphalt.com to learn more.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.