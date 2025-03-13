Online Fraud is Surging, AI is the Weapon of Choice, Says Veriff's New Report

New York, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global identity verification and authentication platform, released its US Fraud Industry Pulse Survey 2025, revealing a significant rise in online fraud impacting businesses across the nation.

Amongst surveyed US fraud professionals and decision-makers in sectors like financial services, tech, and e-commerce, 72% report a surge in attacks over the past 12 months; 60.5% have seen an increase in the use of AI in attacks. A striking 90% of respondents anticipate an increase in online fraud in 2025.

“Industry professionals are fighting back, embracing customer identity verification (IDV), biometrics, and the power of AI in their attempts to stay ahead of the ever-evolving online fraud threat,” said Iryna Bondar, Senior Fraud Group Manager at Veriff.

While many businesses are confident in their fraud prevention capabilities, the report also reveals that a significant portion remains underprepared, highlighting the necessity for continuous improvement and adaptation.

"The shifting nature of the fraud threat has to be top of mind for businesses," says Bondar, who adds, "The only way to stay ahead of this threat is to have a flexible and adaptive approach to fraud prevention and to have the full range of tools available. We talk often about the need to create a fraud-prevention ecosystem, and this is exactly the reason why.”

Key takeaways from the US Fraud Industry Pulse Survey 2025:

The Veriff Fraud Industry Pulse Report is compiled after extensive analysis of our survey of US-based fraud decision-makers at businesses with more than 100 employees or a revenue of over $100M. Get access to the report here; all reports published by Veriff are accessible here.

