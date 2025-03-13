SUSE Empowers Enterprise Innovation with Expanded Capabilities in SUSE AI

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SUSECON) – SUSEⓇ , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced new capabilities of SUSE AI, the open infrastructure platform for deploying and running AI workloads. Designed to help customers keep up with today’s rapid pace of enterprise-scale AI innovation, updates to this platform enable cost predictability and optimization, improved security and adaptability to changing business demands.

"Through close collaboration with our customers and partners since the launch of SUSE AI last year, we've gained additional and invaluable insights into the challenges of deploying production-ready AI workloads,” said Abhinav Puri, General Manager Portfolio Solutions & Services at SUSE. “This collaborative journey has allowed us to bolster our offerings and continue to provide customers strong transparency, trust, and openness in AI implementation. These new enhancements reflect our commitment to building on that partnership and delivering even greater value, while strengthening SUSE AI."

Enterprises are seeking ways to drive innovation while incorporating AI ethically, securely, and maintaining data control and cost transparency. The product delivers valuable insights into AI workloads, LLM token usage, and GPU performance, and increased functionality to support the development of agentic workflows. With enhanced security features, including LLM guardrails, the upcoming SUSE AI product release will address these concerns.

“AI technologies are evolving at a rapid pace, with new models and components being released virtually every day,” said Manuel Sammeth, Managing Director, FIS-ASP GmbH, a full-service IT service provider and IT outsourcing partner. “With SUSE AI, we are able to help our customers as well as internal FIS business units, innovate in secure private AI environments while retaining full control of their sensitive data. They can rely on a verified and auditable software supply chain to meet strict regulatory and compliance requirements.”

With this release of SUSE AI customers will:

Realize the Possibilities of Agentic AI

SUSE AI now enables the secure implementation of agentic AI workflows, helping customers proactively take actions and make decisions. SUSE AI will now provide tools and blueprints to propel development of these workflows. By implementing agentic workflows, customers can focus on high-value activities by reducing repetitive tasks, accelerate decision-making in real time or experiment with solutions to uncover patterns to drive innovation.

Uncover Impactful Insights with Enhanced Observability

To ensure AI systems work as intended, enterprises need to have real-time visibility into their data. New observability features in this release will help customers gain insights from operational data - from LLM token usage to GPU utilization to performance bottlenecks - to help better predict costs, support scalability and improve performance. SUSE's AI solution offers enterprises the ability to detect and fix AI system issues quickly, gain insights into operational costs, and achieve reduced AI application drift. By having transparency into AI workloads, customers gain scalability and predictability of costs.

Ensure Stronger Security at Every Step

SUSE AI helps customers protect sensitive data and maintain compliance at every level. At the LLM level, SUSE will provide both a blueprint for implementing guardrail technology and offer seamless integration with Infosys guardrail technology. By implementing guardrail technology, customers will get both enhanced ethical AI practices and the SUSE AI platform’s security and observability, ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and insight into AI workloads.

SUSE AI continues to employ zero trust security using predefined rules to analyze data and content, prevent data leaks and detect adversarial inputs. Implementing SUSE Security helps prevent data leaks by recognizing sensitive data in outgoing packets, monitors and secures sensitive data in transit to help with compliance, and detects adversarial inputs by filtering and monitoring incoming data.

Innovate Openly with an Expanded AI Library

The SUSE AI Library helps customers innovate by providing a set of curated, validated open source AI components. The expanded SUSE AI Library will include OpenWebUI Pipelines enabling agentic AI workflows, custom RAG and throttle input calls, and Pytorch supporting image classification and natural language processing. Having a library of validated, open source AI components allows enterprises achieve faster time to value.

To learn more about SUSE AI, visit https://www.suse.com/solutions/ai/ .

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSEⓇ Linux Suite, SUSEⓇ Rancher Suite, SUSEⓇ Edge Suite and SUSEⓇ AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

Media Contact

rachel.romoff@suse.com