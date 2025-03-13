OP Mortgage Bank

Stock exchange release

13 March 2025 at 14:00 EET



OP Mortgage Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statement for 2024 published

OP Mortgage Bank has published its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements along with its Corporate Governance Statement for 2024. The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The reports can be found attached in PDF format and they are available at op.fi – OP Financial Group – To the media – Publications – OP Mortgage Bank’s publications.

The reports are part of OP Financial Group’s annual reporting, available at vuosi.op.fi/en/2024.

OP Mortgage Bank

Board of Directors





For more information, please contact: Sanna Eriksson, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)10 252 2517



DISTRIBUTION

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

LSE London Stock Exchange

OAM (Officially Appointed Mechanism)

Major media

op.fi