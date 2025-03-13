OP Mortgage Bank
Stock exchange release
13 March 2025 at 14:00 EET
OP Mortgage Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statement for 2024 published
OP Mortgage Bank has published its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements along with its Corporate Governance Statement for 2024. The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).
The reports can be found attached in PDF format and they are available at op.fi – OP Financial Group – To the media – Publications – OP Mortgage Bank’s publications.
The reports are part of OP Financial Group’s annual reporting, available at vuosi.op.fi/en/2024.
OP Mortgage Bank
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact: Sanna Eriksson, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)10 252 2517
