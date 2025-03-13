CURRENC to Participate in the AI Panel at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that the Company's Founder and Executive Chairman, Alex Kong, will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California.

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest gatherings in the U.S. focused on small-cap companies. This year's event will feature a mix of one-on-one and small group meetings, analyst-led fireside chats, industry keynotes, and panel discussions. The conference provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into emerging growth companies across a range of sectors.

Mr. Kong will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors and also be an invited panelist in an AI panel discussion, Al - Life After DeepSeek: AI CEO's Speak, hosted by senior analyst, Rohit Kulkarni, on March 18th at 8 AM PT, during the Conference. To book a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Kong, please contact your Roth salesperson or email the event one-on-one desk at oneononerequests@roth.com.

The AI Panel discussion will be accessible via a live audio and video webcast on the Conference webcast platform at:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/YsA9Ty4sRyad4m3F6KNZ7x/frxix4ozRhFSDR4hZEGvuW

About CURRENC Group Inc.

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered tools designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies, cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

Investor & Media Contact

CURRENC Group Investor Relations

Email: investors@currencgroup.com