Saudi Arabia Poultry Forecast Report 2025: A $5.62 Billion Market by 2033 - Halal Certification and Cultural Alignment, Expanding Retail and Foodservice Sectors, Competition and Market Saturation

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat market is expected to reach US$ 5.62 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.75 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 1.90% from 2025 to 2033

Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences toward convenience, improved food processing capabilities, government programs for food security, and rising demand for reasonably priced, high-quality, halal-certified poultry products are all factors driving the Saudi poultry meat industry.







A growing population and rising demand for easy and reasonably priced protein sources have made Saudi Arabia's chicken meat business a key component of the nation's food economy. Saudi Arabia is the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) biggest buyer of poultry, and its market is growing quickly.

Because poultry meat is less expensive than red meat, people are choosing it more frequently as a result of urbanization and growing discretionary incomes. In addition, urban populations' hectic lives and the expanding retail and restaurant industries have increased demand for processed and ready-to-eat poultry products. Recent years have seen a sharp rise in domestic output, which has improved food security and decreased the nation's dependency on imports.



Through programs designed to increase local output and enhance the sector's overall sustainability, the Saudi government has been instrumental in assisting the chicken meat business. Local producers are now able to meet the growing demand thanks to investments in cutting-edge technology, processing facilities, and contemporary poultry farms.

Furthermore, the prevalence of halal-certified goods guarantees that the chicken meat sector stays in line with the cultural and religious inclinations of the vast majority of Muslims. The sector is anticipated to keep growing as consumer awareness of food safety and quality rises, with advancements in production methods, packaging, and distribution networks further improving accessibility and product selection nationwide.



Approximately 71% of the Middle East's poultry production in 2022 came from Saudi Arabia, making it the region's leading producer of poultry meat. Between 2017 and 2022, the production of poultry meat increased by 73.85%. In 2022, 68% of Saudi Arabia's chicken meat was produced domestically, up from 45% in 2016.Over the last five years, the mortality rate of chicken meat has decreased by about 8%, which has increased the production rate in Saudi Arabian poultry farms.

There are now more chicken farms nationwide as a result of government assistance for production, interest-free loans, and equipment refunds that have lowered overall production costs. Many foreign manufacturers are investing in the nation as a result of these causes. Many foreign manufacturers are investing in the nation as a result of these causes.



For example, a new memorandum of agreement between MHP SE of Ukraine and the local poultry enterprise Tanmiah Food enterprise in 2022 presented the possibility of increasing the share of domestic chicken production in the Kingdom's total consumption. In a similar vein, BRF, a Brazilian company, established a new joint venture in Saudi Arabia in 2023 through one of its subsidiaries in order to fulfill the country's goal of producing halal chicken. The efforts of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) are expected to boost the production of poultry meat. The ministry wants to offer up to USD 187 million in incentives per year.



The government encourages foreign businesses to participate in poultry farms with 100% local farm ownership under Vision 2030. Production is predicted to rise by 80% in 2025 and 100% in 2030 as a result of this action. To encourage domestic production, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority limits the import and export of poultry meat.



Government Support and Food Security



The Saudi government has made a concerted effort to improve food security and lessen the reliance on imported poultry meat. As a result, substantial investments have been made in domestic chicken farming, with programs aimed at increasing production capacity and enhancing infrastructure. Through funding, research, and the adoption of contemporary technologies in chicken farming, the government has supported sustainable agricultural methods. Modernized processing facilities guarantee that the sector can satisfy rising demand while upholding high standards of quality. In addition to increasing local production, these initiatives have stabilized pricing, guaranteeing a steady supply of poultry products that promote economic growth and food security.



Halal Certification and Cultural Alignment



Halal certification is necessary in Saudi Arabia to satisfy the dietary needs of the country's predominately Muslim populace. Therefore, when it comes to slaughter and processing, the chicken meat sector must follow stringent Islamic requirements. Customers now consider halal-certified poultry to be essential, which fuels demand and guarantees steady market expansion.

Long-term prosperity depends on producers meeting these standards because they gain the trust of consumers. The poultry market's conformity to cultural and religious customs supports both domestic and export prospects by fostering strong customer loyalty and enabling producers to capitalize on the rising demand for halal goods in both home and foreign markets.



Expanding Retail and Foodservice Sectors



Poultry products are now more widely available and accessible in Saudi Arabia thanks in large part to the country's fast-food chains, supermarkets, and hypermarkets' explosive growth. From fresh cuts to processed and ready-to-eat products, these retail locations give customers easy access to a variety of chicken products.

The demand for chicken keeps growing as the foodservice industry expands as well, with more cafes, restaurants, and food delivery services opening up. In addition to increasing the market for poultry meat, these advancements in the retail and foodservice sectors give producers additional chances to broaden their customer base and vary their product lines.



Competition and Market Saturation



As more manufacturers enter the market to satisfy the growing demand for chicken products, the market is becoming more competitive as a result of Saudi Arabia's local poultry industry expanding quickly. Price wars among producers result from this overstock, which pushes profit margins lower even while it helps guarantee product availability.

To stand out in a crowded market, producers must compete on quality, price, and innovation - all of which can be difficult for smaller firms. Competition is further heightened by the surge of foreign poultry imports, especially from nations with cheaper production costs. Because cheaper imported goods may appeal to price-conscious consumers, these imports have the potential to reduce the market share of domestic producers and make it more difficult for local companies to compete.



Consumer Preferences for Healthier Options



Food tastes are shifting toward healthier options as Saudi Arabian consumers become more aware of their nutritional choices due to the country's growing health consciousness. In an attempt to enhance their health, many customers are switching to plant-based substitutes or leaner meats, which includes consuming less red meat and poultry.

The poultry business faces a difficulty as a result of this shift in consumer behavior since it may restrict long-term growth if traditional poultry products become less popular. fowl producers must adjust to the changing dietary demands of health-conscious consumers by providing healthier product options, such as organic or lower-fat fowl, or even looking into diversifying into other protein sources in order to stay competitive.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development, Revenue

Al-Watania Poultry

Almarai Food Company

Almunajem Foods

Americana Group

BRF S.A.

Golden Chicken Farm Factory Company CJSC

Sunbulah Group

Tanmiah Food Company

The Savola Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Form

6.3 By Distribution Channel



7. Type

7.1 Chicken

7.2 Turkey

7.3 Duck

7.4 Other



8. Form

8.1 Canned

8.2 Fresh / Chilled

8.3 Frozen

8.4 Processed

8.4.1 Deli Meats

8.4.2 Marinated/ Tenders

8.4.3 Meatballs

8.4.4 Nuggets

8.4.5 Sausages

8.4.6 Other Processed Poultry



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Convenience Stores

9.2 Online Channel

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.4 Others



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threats



12. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnf9n5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment