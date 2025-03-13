Emergent BioSolutions Reinforces its Commitment to Expanding Access to NARCAN® Nasal Spray by Supporting Organizations with New Opioid Overdose Preparedness Programs

NYC Building & Construction Industry Safety Fund program will equip local workers, contractors and staff with NARCAN ® Nasal Spray and provide trainings on how to administer the life-saving medicine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is strengthening relationships with partners across sectors and continuing its commitment to ensuring widespread opioid emergency preparedness as opioid overdose death rates continue to decline nationwide for the first time in five years.1 These efforts include working with organizations to expand access to NARCAN® Nasal Spray and educate the public on how to respond to an opioid overdose emergency.

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. Despite the recent progress made in stemming the tide of the opioid epidemic, overdose risks persist, especially within the construction industry. Recognizing that construction workers are more likely to be prescribed opioids2 and have the highest rate of fatal drug overdoses compared to other occupations3, Emergent is supporting the NYC Building & Construction Industry Safety Fund in the launch of their new educational program, HOPE/LIVES . As part of HOPE/LIVES, trainings at jobsites will educate workers on the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer NARCAN® Nasal Spray in an opioid emergency. Every worker will also receive an opioid emergency kit with two doses of the life-saving medication, so they can be prepared to save a life when every minute counts.

Emergent is dedicated to ensuring addiction treatment and mental health providers have the tools they need to make an impact on the frontlines of the epidemic. That’s why Emergent is also working with Pathway Healthcare to equip its network of Mississippi locations with NARCAN® Nasal Spray. Having the treatment more readily available in their offices is an important safety precaution for patients and their families impacted by opioid use disorder that will ultimately help save lives.

“Access to naloxone can mean the difference between life and death in an opioid overdose emergency,” said Dr. Stephen Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of Pathway Healthcare. “By ensuring that NARCAN® Nasal Spray is readily available in our clinics, we are taking a necessary step in providing immediate support to those at risk. Our goal is to make life-saving interventions as accessible as possible.”

Pathway Healthcare operates multiple locations throughout the Southeast, offering comprehensive behavioral health and substance use services. With a patient-centered approach, Pathway Healthcare strives to provide accessible and compassionate care to individuals seeking recovery and mental wellness.

“At Pathway, we are dedicated to making sure that our patients and their loved ones have access to essential resources without hesitation,” said Lindsay Lane, VP of Business Development at Pathway Healthcare. “This initiative is about more than just access – it’s about fostering a supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to seek help without fear or stigma.”

“The recent decline in opioid overdose deaths reinforces the positive impact of increased education and access to tools like naloxone nasal spray. We applaud NYC Building & Construction Industry Safety Fund and Pathway Healthcare for stepping up and doing their part to combat opioid overdose deaths,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products head at Emergent BioSolutions. “It takes a united front – from advocacy groups to public servants, government officials and retailers – and together, we won’t stop until every individual, business and venue is prepared to help save a life in an opioid emergency.”

