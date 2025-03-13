Quest Oil Corporation acquires Skycom Mobile, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Oil Corporation (OTC: QOIL) is embarking on a new direction by acquiring Skycom Mobile Inc., a mobile telecom operator based in Watertown, South Dakota. This acquisition signifies Quest Oil’s strategic transition from the oil industry to the mobile telecommunications sector.

Skycom Mobile, Inc. specializes in developing and deploying mobile software that supports nationwide wireless data and voice connectivity. Central to its innovation is the exclusive iPass Switchboard technology, which seamlessly switches between 4G/5G signals, Satellite and free Wi-Fi connectivity based on quality and most favorable pricing. Developed and patented by iPass, a US-European Wi-Fi software company, this cutting-edge technology delivers users unparalleled connectivity and cost efficiency. Skycom will launch its high-quality eSIM services for enterprises and individual consumers in Q4 2025.

As part of its new direction, Quest Oil Corporation will rebrand as Skycom, Inc. The company is preparing for its first funding round, seeking $5 million to support platform and brand development. This initial round will be followed by an additional funding round to launch its business operations and finance its marketing activities.

Leadership Change

Markwin Maring, founder and owner of Skycom Mobile, Inc., will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors while continuing to manage daily operations.

Commencing on the acquisition, Maring stated:

“By becoming a publicly traded company, Skycom Mobile can accelerate the development and rollout of its innovative mobile services across the U.S. We are excited to exclusively introduce the Switchboard technology, which ensures the best and most cost-effective connectivity by automatically selecting and switching between 4G/5G, Satellite and free Wi-Fi signal. With Skycom eSIM, we aim to enhance mobile and wireless communications by supporting nationwide connectivity for all and eliminate expensive roaming charges and providing unmatched flexibility. Our mission is to introduce a transparent business model which makes mobile connectivity better and more affordable for everyone.”

