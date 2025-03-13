Plus Size Clothing Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031, Featuring H&M, PUMA, ASOS, Adidas, Ralph Lauren Corporation & More

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plus Size Clothing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plus size clothing market is expected to reach an estimated $357.1 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing recognition of the demand for fashionable, cutting-edge plus-size consumer options, consumer tastes changing, giving priority to fit, comfort, and style, as well as, the rising popularity of body-positive influencers and celebrity acceptance.

Features of the Global Plus Size Clothing Market

Market Size Estimates: Plus size clothing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2019 to 2024) and forecast (2025 to 2031) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Plus size clothing market size by type, gender, age group, price point, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Plus size clothing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, gender, age group, price point, and regions for the plus size clothing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the plus size clothing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The factors responsible for driving the plus size clothing market include:

Increased Demand for Inclusivity: Growing consumer demand for inclusive fashion is driving market growth. Brands are expanding size ranges and offering more diverse options to meet this demand.

Rise in Body Positivity: The body positivity movement is encouraging brands to embrace diverse body types and offer stylish plus-size clothing. This trend is reshaping industry standards and consumer expectations.

Advancements in Fabric Technology: Innovations in fabric technology, such as improved stretch and moisture-wicking properties, are enhancing the fit and comfort of plus-size clothing. These advancements are attracting consumers seeking high-performance garments.

Growth of E-Commerce: The expansion of e-commerce platforms is increasing accessibility and convenience for plus-size shoppers. Online shopping provides a broader reach and improved shopping experience.

Focus on Sustainability: Increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues is driving brands to adopt sustainable practices. The use of eco-friendly materials and ethical production methods is becoming a key market driver.

Challenges in the plus size clothing market are:

High Production Costs: The cost of producing high-quality plus size clothing can be significant. Brands must balance production costs with pricing strategies to maintain profitability.

Limited Availability of Trendy Options: Despite growing demand, there is still a limited availability of trendy plus-size options. This gap presents a challenge for brands seeking to meet diverse consumer preferences.

Supply Chain Issues: Global supply chain disruptions can impact the availability and cost of materials. Brands need to manage supply chain risks to ensure timely production and delivery.

Consumer Perceptions: Negative perceptions about the fit and style of plus size clothing can influence consumer choices. Brands must address these concerns to build trust and loyalty.

Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to various regulatory standards, such as labor practices and environmental regulations, can be challenging. Ensuring compliance requires ongoing effort and investment.

Some of the plus size clothing companies profiled in this report include:

H&M

PUMA

ASOS

Adidas

Ralph Lauren Corporation

WHP Global

Under Armour

Capri Holdings

Nike

Punto

Plus Size Clothing by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global plus size clothing market by type, gender, age group, price point, and region.



Type [Analysis by Value from 2019 to 2031]:

Casual Wear

Formal Wear

Sportswear

Others

Within the type category, casual wear will remain the largest segment due to consumers' growing acceptance and acclaim of casual attire for social events.

Gender [Analysis by Value from 2019 to 2031]:

Male

Female

Age Group [Analysis by Value from 2019 to 2031]:

Below 15

16 To 59

60 & Above

Price Point [Analysis by Value from 2019 to 2031]:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Within the price point category, the premium segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Region [Analysis by Value from 2019 to 2031]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased average calorie intake per person in middle-class and wealthy homes, which raises the prevalence of obesity in people.

Country-Wise Outlook for the Plus Size Clothing Market



Major players in the market are expanding their operations and forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their positions. The below points highlights recent developments by major plus size clothing producers in key regions: the USA, China, India, Japan, and Germany

United States: In the U.S., there's been a significant increase in the availability of trendy and high-fashion plus-size options. Brands are expanding their size ranges and incorporating inclusive designs, reflecting a growing demand for stylish, well-fitting clothing across all sizes.

China: China's market is seeing rapid growth in plus-size clothing, with local brands starting to offer more diverse and fashion-forward options. There's a growing emphasis on blending traditional Chinese styles with contemporary plus-size fashion to cater to local tastes.

Germany: In Germany, the focus is on sustainability and ethical production in plus-size fashion. Many brands are adopting eco-friendly materials and transparent supply chains, aligning with the country's strong emphasis on environmental and social responsibility.

India: The plus size clothing market in India is expanding with an increased focus on comfort and traditional designs. Local brands are catering to a wide range of body types with affordable options that blend modern trends with traditional aesthetics.

Japan: Japan's market is characterized by a blend of minimalism and function in plus-size clothing. There's a growing trend towards incorporating advanced textile technology and high-quality materials, with a focus on creating versatile and practical clothing options.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the plus size clothing market by type (casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and others), gender (male and female), age group (below 15, 16 to 59, and 60 & above), price point (economy, mid-range, and premium), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vi7vv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.