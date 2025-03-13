Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments





PANAMA CITY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its global expansion in crypto payment solutions since the 2023 debut of the Gate Card, Gate Group has now officially launched Gate Card Silver , a crypto card specifically designed for users in Argentina to address persistent inflation in the local region. Powered by the globally recognized Mastercard payment network, this card allows users to spend at over 80 million merchants worldwide using multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USDT. The system automatically converts crypto into Argentine Pesos (ARS) in real-time, ensuring a convenient and secure payment experience.

Key Features

Global Spending Support：Backed by Mastercard’s extensive network, Gate Card Silver allows users to make payments at over 80 million online and offline merchants worldwide. Whether shopping at a local store or making purchases on international e-commerce platforms, users can enjoy a seamless payment experience.

Multi-Cryptocurrency Payments: With support for multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and USDT, users can choose their preferred digital assets for payments, making crypto spending more flexible and efficient.

Zero Additional Fees: Gate Card Silver is designed to be cost-effective, with no issuance fees, monthly fees, or annual fees. Users can enjoy global shopping without worrying about extra costs.

No Manual Top-Ups Required: Unlike traditional prepaid cards, Gate Card Silver automatically deducts funds from the user’s Gate account at the time of purchase, eliminating the need for manual top-ups and simplifying the payment process.

Digital Wallet Integration: Gate Card Silver can be linked to major digital wallets such as Mercado Pago, allowing users to pay conveniently anytime, anywhere. This integration further enhances the card’s usability and flexibility.

Instant Activation & Usage: Users can start using their virtual card immediately upon approval, without waiting for a physical card to be delivered. Crypto funds are automatically converted to local fiat currency, ensuring a fast and hassle-free payment experience.

Earn Rewards on Every Purchase: Every transaction earns reward points, which can be redeemed for cashback in BTC, ETH, USDT, GT, and more. This flexible rewards system helps users maximize their crypto holdings, making every purchase more valuable.

Inflation Protection: By holding cryptocurrencies instead of local fiat currency, users can hedge against inflation and potential currency devaluation. When making purchases, the system automatically converts crypto to ARS, preserving the value of users’ assets.

Exclusive Promotions & Benefits: Gate Card Silver users can participate in various promotional events, including referral programs, cashback offers, and co-branded campaigns. These perks not only enhance the user experience but also foster a strong community within the Gate ecosystem.

Designed for everyday shopping, online payments, and global travel, the card seamlessly and securely converts digital currencies into fiat currency for both in-store and online purchases, expanding the practical use of cryptocurrency in users’ everyday lives.

The launch of Gate Card Silver marks a significant milestone in Gate Group’s expansion into global crypto payments. Looking ahead, Gate Group remains committed to delivering cutting-edge crypto payment solutions and advancing the global crypto economy.

About Gate Group

Founded in 2013, Gate Group is a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, with its flagship platform, Gate.io, serving over 21 million users and ranking among Top 4 crypto exchanges worldwide by market share.

