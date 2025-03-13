Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030 - Expansion of IoT and Smart Device Networks Propels IPv6 Implementation, Exceeding 127 Billion Units by 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) was sized at 41.4 Billion Units in 2024 and is projected to reach 127.6 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The drive towards widespread adoption of IPv6 is fueled by a combination of regulatory, technological, and market factors. Government policies worldwide are increasingly mandating or advocating for IPv6 adoption to bolster national cybersecurity infrastructures and support the myriad of internet-connected devices. The exponential growth of IoT, which necessitates an extensive pool of IP addresses, the expansion of mobile telecommunications, and the increasing reliance on cloud computing solutions all underline the need for IPv6.

Moreover, initiatives aimed at developing smart cities and enhancing Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) leverage IPv6 to manage large numbers of connected devices and streamline internet content delivery, respectively. End-user demand for improved performance and enhanced security in response to rising cyber threats, along with pressure from application developers who require robust, real-time data transfer capabilities, further drives the transition to IPv6. These diverse drivers collectively underscore the ongoing shift towards IPv6, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping a more connected and efficient digital future.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Device (Fixed Devices, Mobile Devices).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fixed Devices segment, which is expected to reach 61 Billion Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.2%. The Mobile Devices segment is also set to grow at 26% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at 10.6 Billion Units in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 26% CAGR to reach 32.9 Billion Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 77 companies featured in this Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) market report include:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

KDDI Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel)

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 41.4 Billion Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 127.6 Billion Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6): A Prelude

Additional Benefits of IPv6 Drive Market Adoption

IPv6 Vs IPv4

Assessing the Market Readiness for (IPv6)

Primary IPv6 Addressing Concepts

Carrier networks and ISPs Actively Engaged in (IPv6) Deployments

Market Analysis

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Internet-Enabled Devices Necessitates Adoption of IPv6

Increasing Demand for Faster and More Secure Internet Connectivity

Expansion of IoT and Smart Device Networks Propels IPv6 Implementation

Government Policies and Regulations Mandating IPv6 Compliance

Technological Advancements in Network Infrastructure Support IPv6 Deployment

Global Data Traffic Increase Requires Scalable and Efficient IP Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0st7x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment