The AAA® to Showcase AI-powered Innovations at Legalweek 2025 and Reveal How AI is Transforming Legal Services

New York, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), will showcase its latest AI-powered advancements at Legalweek 2025, taking place March 24-27 in New York. A pioneer in AI-driven legal technology, the AAA will lead discussions on how AI is transforming dispute resolution during a dedicated panel and host an interactive exhibitor booth, where visitors can engage with industry professionals and cutting-edge AI start-ups.

AAA President & CEO Bridget McCormack, a 2025 Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award winner, will be a featured speaker on building an AI-enabled organization during a panel discussion titled, “Disruption by Design: Shaping the AI-forward Firm of Tomorrow,” on Tuesday, March 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. McCormack will be joined by AAA Chief Information and Innovation Officer Diana Didia, Creative Lawyers Founder Jennifer Leonard, and Fredrikson Chief Legal Operations Officer Norah Olson Bluvshtein to explore how the AAA is transforming its services with AI and provide insights on driving innovation, building strategic partnerships, and leading change in the AI era.

“AI is transforming legal services,” McCormack said. “At the AAA, we are committed to leveraging its potential to advance alternative dispute resolution. Innovation is bottom up and top down—and your R & D lab is your entire team. Over the past year, we’ve expanded our AI-driven tools and products, and I’m thrilled to showcase our progress and debut what comes next.”

As part of the discussion, panelists will explore the AAA’s collaboration with Creative Lawyers to develop an AI transformation course titled “Building a Law Firm AI Strategy: Lessons from the American Arbitration Association’s Transformation.” This self-paced program is designed for law firm leaders seeking to implement generative AI strategies within their organizations. The curriculum incorporates the AAA’s AI transformation journey as a practical case study. Panel attendees will gain insights into the course content and can register ahead of its official launch.

Conference attendees can visit Booth 2311 to connect with the AAA team and explore how the AAA is using AI to shape the future of ADR. The AAA will feature its latest innovations and AI-powered initiatives, including:

Visitors can demo the latest products and training tools from the AAA and its alliance partners, including Clearbrief and Optima Juris, and get a sneak preview of AAA’s upcoming AI-powered tools, such as the AAA Rules Chatbot and the AAA Case Filing Assistant.

In addition to its AI-driven initiatives, the AAA has strengthened its executive leadership by recently hiring Michael Joseloff as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Joseloff will play a key role in amplifying the AAA’s AI innovations and insights, leading strategic marketing efforts to elevate brand visibility, and drive engagement with AI-powered tools. His digital marketing and stakeholder engagement expertise will help position the AAA as a leader in AI-driven legal technology and ADR.

For more information about AAA’s participation at Legalweek 2025, visit https://go.adr.org/aaa-legalweek-2025.html.

