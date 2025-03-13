Šiaulių Bankas Invitation to Webinar on its Rebranding

AB Šiaulių Bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join the webinar on its rebranding on 18 March 2025 at 9:00 am (EET). The webinar will be held in English.

Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Laura Križinauskienė, Head of Private Clients Division will present will present the strategic rebranding initiative of the Bank and answer participants' questions.

The Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas has submitted a draft decision to approve a new version of the Articles of Association of Šiaulių Bankas, which, among other things, proposes the change of the bank's name to Artea Bankas, to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 March 2025.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link.

