TransPerfect Gaming Acquires Bear Down Studios

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Gaming, a leading provider of video game production support, today announced it has acquired Bear Down Studios, an AAA-level concept art and illustration studio based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bear Down Studios has extensive experience working with AAA titles in collaboration with some of the industry’s most renowned game developers and publishers, including Bungie, Riot Games, and Activision.

The acquisition of Bear Down Studios complements TransPerfect Gaming’s existing presence in Asia. Founder and Director Johnson Ting will continue to lead the Bear Down Studios business and will join TransPerfect Gaming’s leadership team.

“We’re excited to become part of the TransPerfect Gaming team and its incredible portfolio of technology and services,” Ting commented. “Together, we will enable our clients to deliver immersive, world-class experiences to players everywhere.”

TransPerfect Gaming provides comprehensive video game support, from pre-production to launch and beyond. Its global team ensures an outstanding gaming experience in any market, offering expertise in accessibility, art production, audio services, localization, marketing, quality assurance, player support, community management, and testing.

TransPerfect’s strategic acquisition of Bear Down Studios follows the recent acquisition of Technicolor Games and underscores the company’s significant investment in gaming and art.

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and Co-CEO, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Bear Down Studios to TransPerfect. Their artistic creativity and technical talent will immediately benefit our customers in the gaming industry.”

TransPerfect was represented in Malaysia by Zain & Co.



About TransPerfect Gaming

TransPerfect Gaming supports video game production from start to finish, including player support, audio services, art design, quality assurance, localization, community management, marketing, and testing backed by AI technology. We work with many of the most renowned games and gaming brands, leveraging a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. Unleash your game’s full potential and reach gamers anywhere in the world with TransPerfect Gaming. To learn more, please visit www.transperfect.com/gaming.



About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.



About Bear Down Studios

Bear Down Studios is a boutique creative art house and has helped bring visions to life for many of the biggest companies in the global games industry, such as Bungie, Riot Games, NetEase, NCSoft, Bandai Namco, and Capcom. With more than a decade of pre-production experience, Bear Down Studios’ team of expert professionals is dedicated to providing the best creative solutions for your project. Learn more at https://www.beardownstudios.com/.

