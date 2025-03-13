Solésence Wins Best Prestige Finished Formula at the 2025 Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards, Marking Third Consecutive Win

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that their market-ready product, Au Lait Face Milk SPF 50+ featuring Solésence Kleair™ technology, has been named the winner for best prestige finished formula at the 2025 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards.

The award, which recognizes the company’s achievements across criteria including novelty and practicality, sustainability, safety, stability, and proof of efficacy, marks the company’s third consecutive win at the prestigious Allē Awards. In 2024, Solésence also won in the best prestige finished formula category with its Soft Glow SPF 50+ featuring Solésence Kleair™. In 2022 Solésence Kleair™ technology was named best sun/light protection ingredient.

The winning 2025 product, Au Lait Face Milk SPF 50+ featuring Solésence Kleair™, is a market-ready skin health cosmetic that epitomizes the meeting point of science and self-expression. The inclusive, 18-shade range is conceptualized to meet all primary skin tones and undertones and built with human-centered design in mind, knowing that the best sun protection product on the market is the one that consumers will enjoy wearing every day.

“Au Lait Face Milk SPF 50+ leads with luxury, ensuring a top-shelf skincare experience alongside world-class performance,” commented Yoana Dvorzsak, Managing Director of Product and Component Development. “Au Lait is also global by design, allowing brands the opportunity to have a single product that meets global standards, including a microplastics-free claim that follows the most recent EU regulations. We are thrilled to see this product meet the market to such great success.”

“At Solésence, we believe that beauty celebrates the individual. These individuals, of all sizes, shapes, and colors, represent the global industry that we are proud to create innovative products for,” said Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “To support our brand partners around the world across beauty categories – from makeup, skin care, and sun care, to mass and prestige markets – we will continue creating transformative products like Au Lait Face Milk SPF 50+ that protect, nourish, and celebrate every skin, tone, type, and identity.”

The C&T Allē Awards are presented by Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T), a leading B2B cosmetics R&D media brand, and parent company Allured Business Media. Bringing behind-the-scenes beauty innovation into the spotlight, the awards honor the scientific acumen, formulating skill, intuition and vision of innovators involved throughout the cosmetics and personal care product development process.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (OTCQB: NANX), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 28, 2024. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com

(630) 771-6736