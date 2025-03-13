Mercado Libre Launches CFO Perspectives Series, Featuring CFO Martin de los Santos to Reflect on Q4’2024 Highlights

Montevideo, Uruguay, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 March 2025 – Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, today launched a new series within the Inside Mercado Libre podcast: CFO Perspectives. Following our earnings report this quarter, CFO Martin de los Santos joins host Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer, to reflect on Mercado Libre’s performance and provide a look ahead.

In the inaugural episode CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q4 Results, now live on Spotify , Martin de los Santos and Richard Cathcart discuss key investor questions following Mercado Libre’s Q4 2024 results, covering credit growth, NIMAL evolution, logistics investments, and margin strategy.

As de los Santos highlights, “Investors have realized that we had a great 2024, probably one of the best years in our history.” 2024 was historic for Mercado Libre, not only marking its 25-year anniversary but also two key milestone moments: reaching 100 million unique buyers and 61 million monthly active users for the first time. Building upon the momentum of 2024, de los Santos is excited with opportunities ahead, from continuing to bring more people to online commerce, to generating financial inclusion and growing in Advertising. The company will continue investing and executing to capture the large opportunities in Latin America.

Listen to the latest episode CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q4 Results on Spotify and Youtube. Previous episodes "Marcos Galperin on MELI's Culture,” “Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Leandro Cuccioli”, “Advertising with Sean Summers”, “Logistics with Agustin Costa”, and “Artificial Intelligence with Sebastian Barrios”, can be accessed here .

