Sur Coffee Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Community Events and Sustainability Initiatives

Huntington Beach, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Beach, California -

Sur Coffee recently celebrated a significant milestone, marking five years of serving high-quality, ethically sourced coffee to Southern California. Since its founding, the brand has grown from a passion-driven concept into a well-respected coffee company known for its commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and exceptional coffee experiences.

Over the past five years, Sur Coffee has focused on responsibly sourcing coffee from farms across the globe, ensuring that each cup not only delivers outstanding flavor but also supports ethical farming practices. Their dedication to quality and sustainability has helped them build a strong reputation and a loyal customer base that appreciates their commitment to craftsmanship and positive impact.

"Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful to us," said co-founder Mark Bell. "We're so grateful for the support of our community over the years. Sur Coffee has always been about more than just coffee—it's about creating a space where people can connect, share experiences, and be part of something special."

To commemorate the occasion, Sur Coffee hosted a series of anniversary events, bringing together longtime customers, local partners, and coffee enthusiasts to celebrate their journey. The festivities included special promotions, exclusive coffee offerings, and community gatherings that highlighted the relationships they've built over the years. The anniversary served as both a celebration of their past achievements and a reflection on the values that have shaped the company's growth.

Since its founding, Sur Coffee has expanded its offerings to include a diverse selection of carefully curated blends, such as the smooth and balanced Dawn Patrol and the vibrant Gaviota House Blend. Customers continue to enjoy these signature flavors in-store or through convenient online ordering and subscriptions, ensuring that their favorite coffee is always within reach.

Beyond coffee, Sur Coffee remains committed to making a meaningful impact through collaborations with organizations like OCNWTR and Positive Vibe Warriors, reinforcing their dedication to social and environmental responsibility. As they look to the future, they plan to continue strengthening these partnerships while expanding their wholesale program and refining their customer experience.

Five years in business represents more than just time—it marks a journey of connection, growth, and purpose. Sur Coffee remains dedicated to its mission of sustainability, quality, and community, ensuring that each cup brewed reflects their passion for both coffee and the people they serve.

Mark Bell adds, "This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support from our customers and community. We're proud of how far we've come, and we look forward to continuing to grow, innovate, and share our love for coffee for many years to come."

For more information on Sur Coffee's journey, its ongoing commitment to quality, and future plans, visit surcoffee.com. As they move forward, Sur Coffee remains focused on blending exceptional coffee with a deep-rooted commitment to community—one cup at a time.

###

For more information about Sur Coffee - Huntington Beach, contact the company here:



Sur Coffee - Huntington Beach

Mark Bell

657-244-8002

hello@surcoffee.com

214 5th St #102,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648