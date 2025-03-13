The Southport School is Accepting Applications for 2025 Summer Academic Program

SOUTHPORT, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport School , an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues, today announced it is accepting applications for its 2025 Summer Academic Program. Open to all children entering grades 1-9 in public or private schools, the program helps students bridge the summer learning gap through individualized, evidence-based instruction while preparing them for success in the fall.

The Southport School is also excited to introduce The Southport School Afternoon Camp at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club , a new afternoon experience offered by Wakeman Boys & Girls Club for students enrolled in the Summer Academic Program. This addition offers students a balanced experience by combining morning academics with recreational activities in the afternoon, including sports, arts, and outdoor adventures, and families the convenience of an extended day option.

“For more than 30 years, our Summer Academic Program has provided learners with the individualized support of our expert faculty, helping them build the skills and confidence needed for long-term success,” said John Robbins, director of the Summer Academic Program at The Southport School. “We are excited to open our 2025 enrollment, and with the addition of a camp option at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, program participants can enjoy a well-rounded summer – strengthening their academic foundation in the morning and enjoying fun, active experiences in the afternoon.”

The annual Summer Academic Program is led by The Southport School’s expert educators trained in evidence-based approaches, including the Orton-Gillingham Approach, Lindamood-Bell’s Visualizing & Verbalizing Method®, The Southport CoLAB Executive Function Blueprint coaching framework, The Writing Revolution and assistive technology.

While academically rigorous, the program incorporates project-based learning and games and emphasizes skills-building and learning strategies. At the heart of the program are two core offerings:

Skill Sharpeners

In this remedial program that runs 8:00 a.m.-noon from 7/7-8/1, students are grouped into small classes by ability and age with respect to grade. Using a Structured Literacy approach, the literacy and language class focuses on each child’s decoding, encoding, reading fluency and comprehension needs. The literature class provides comprehension strategies using direct instruction and application using literature-based resources and activities. Students learn how to develop, organize and express ideas using a variety of frameworks in the writing class. Improvement in legibility and writing fluency is also reinforced. The mathematics class emphasizes computational skills, conceptual development, practical applications, and problem-solving.

Strategies Workshops

For learners entering grades 6-9, The Southport School offers workshops designed to help students learn strategies and tools to be successful in school. Offered in two two-week sessions held from 8:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the workshops focus on math, reading strategies, study strategies and writing. The first session runs from 7/7-7/18, and the second session runs from 7/21-8/1.

Families can learn more and apply online at SouthportSchool.org . A 10% sibling discount for families who enroll multiple children is available.

For more information on the 2025 program or whether our program is a good fit for your child, please contact the Admissions Office at Admissions@SouthportSchool.org or 203.254.2044.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm for The Southport School

jleckstrom@rosecomm.com

215-681-0770