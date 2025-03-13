Moonacy Protocol adds Dogecoin (DOGE) to its ecosystem

London, UK , March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonacy Protocol continues to expand its ecosystem by adding support for Dogecoin (DOGE). This means that users of the platform will be able to use DOGE for deposits, exchanges and withdrawals, expanding the range of investment and trading tools available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the most popular meme coins that was created in 2013, and has since gathered the largest crypto community in the market. The asset gained its recognition thanks to the support of Elon Musk, who regularly mentions DOGE and implements it in various payment services.

What is Moonacy Protocol?

Moonacy Protocol is a sensational cross-chain exchange that offers users a variety of investment tools, the most important of which is investing in its liquidity pools. The platform aims to provide innovative solutions for investors by offering security, convenience and a wide range of supported assets.

Why is Moonacy Protocol adding Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is the leading cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, and its active community continues to grow.

In a recent poll on Moonacy Protocol's official account, DOGE ranked as the second most popular coin users would like to see on the platform.

Elon Musk and other key industry players continue to promote DOGE, making it a promising asset to hold and use.

Moonacy Protocol is actively introducing new assets and features to its ecosystem, and the addition of DOGE is another step towards platform development and user-friendliness.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.