Medigene Files Patent for Unique NK-Specific TCR Construct with European Patent Office

Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the submission of a patent for a novel natural killer (NK) cell-specific TCR construct to the European Patent Office. With that, Medigene is advancing its TCR-guided strategy by expanding the application of its proprietary 3S (sensitive, specific, and safe) TCRs into NK cells. This patent application marks a major expansion of Medigene’s intellectual property portfolio, broadening its therapeutic reach and reinforcing its commitment to developing innovative, off-the-shelf immunotherapies for cancer treatment.

To enable this innovation, Medigene combined TCR-guided precision targeting with innate NK cell killing. The Company has developed a proprietary universal scaffold that allows its 3S TCRs to function in NK cells without requiring CD3 co-expression. This novel NK-TCR system enhances NK cell production and therapeutic potential by facilitating the efficient transfer of all 3S TCRs into NK cells, streamlining the manufacturing process for future allogeneic TCR-NK therapies. By eliminating CD3 dependency, this approach overcomes a critical limitation in TCR-based NK cell therapy development, delivering a scalable, clinically viable solution that accelerates therapeutic timelines and reduces costs.

"This innovative approach supports our strategy to apply Medigene’s 3S TCRs into new TCR-guided modalities, such as TCR-TCEs and now TCR-NKs, to create additional value for both patients and our shareholders,” said Selwyn Ho, CEO of Medigene. “Expanding our TCR-guided therapies to include NK cells aligns with our commitment to developing off-the-shelf, highly specific, and effective immunotherapies for cancer treatment."

The global NK cell therapeutics market is rapidly expanding, driven by rising cancer prevalence, an aging population, and demand for innovative immunotherapies. Valued at ~$0.55B in 2024, it is projected to reach $2.13B by 2033 (Source: Business Research Insights). Medigene’s proprietary TCR-NK technology is well-positioned to drive this growth with highly specific, scalable NK cell-based therapies.

Medigene continues to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio through the generation of new 3S TCRs, development of advanced technologies, and strategic expansion of existing patents across additional geographies. With over 29 unique patent families worldwide, Medigene safeguards its proprietary TCR and End-to-End Platform technologies, ensuring a strong competitive position in the immunotherapy space.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that can be utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as off-the-shelf TCR-guided T cell engager (TCR-TCE) therapies (MDG3010 and MDG3020), TCR-natural killer cell (TCR-NK) therapies and T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies (MDG1015). For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.