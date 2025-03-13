13 March 2025
Announcement no. 378
Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the sale of 12.659 shares.
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk
