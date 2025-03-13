13 March 2025

Announcement no. 378

Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the sale of 12.659 shares.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

