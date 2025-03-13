Modat launches premier product, Modat Magnify for Cybersecurity Professionals





Founded in 2024, Modat - the European-crafted, research-driven, AI-powered cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of its premier product, Modat Magnify .

Designed by and for cybersecurity professionals, the team behind the product aims to speed up the lives of these individuals easier by giving them access to the largest Internet ‘Device DNA’ dataset available. The 'Device DNA' catalogues the essential attributes of each internet-connected device to create a unique profile.

FAST . AI-powered for unparalleled speed. Continuously scanning the entire internet and identify adversary infrastructure in real-time.

“It starts with research to gain insight and build,” says Soufian El Yadmani, CEO & Founder of Modat. “Offensive and defensive professionals shared what solutions they need to be faster and to focus on what they do best. Scanning the internet is just a beginning. Speed, contextual data, and insight is vital to our products and services. Our ‘Device DNA’ gives value in the results to increase proactive efforts and build cyber resilience.”

“Protecting your country takes clear insight into internet connected devices. Modat helps you to protect your country’s infrastructure with this insight,” emphasized Vincent Thiele, COO & Co-Founder of Modat. “We support communities to improve the health of the Internet and deliver products to help make the internet a safer place.”

Pricing & Access:

https://magnify.modat.io/pricing

FREE: covers most basic use cases. Solid start for many security professionals

covers most basic use cases. Solid start for many security professionals Practitioner: €20/m

€20/m Professional: €60/m

€60/m Business: €400/m

€400/m Enterprise: tailored solutions for more complex needs of organisations and governments



About Modat

Modat , founded in 2024 is the European-crafted, AI-powered, research-driven cybersecurity company dedicated to helping security professionals outpace adversaries and stay ahead of evolving threats. Their flagship product, Modat Magnify, provides access to the world’s largest Internet "Device DNA" dataset.

Modat was created by researching, listening to, and directly experiencing the needs and challenges of security professionals. Their products enable the security community by giving access to unparalleled speed, contextualized data, and predictive insights.

By design, the Modat Magnify platform helps offensive and defensive professionals by giving them a fast, smart, easy way to stop searching and start finding. Our 'Device DNA' catalogues the essential attributes of each internet-connected device to create a unique profile to support proactive cybersecurity.

Modat empowers individuals, companies, and governments to strengthen their security posture and increase cyber resiliency. The team actively joining the fight to get ahead of cyber-attacks by narrowing the growing gap between digital threats and resilience. Join us to outpace and outlast.

