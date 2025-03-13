Stream Companies Named Certified Social Media Management Vendor for Kia Canada

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a leader in automotive digital marketing and OEM program management, is proud to announce its inclusion as a certified social media management vendor for Kia Canada. This new designation enables Kia dealers to leverage Stream Companies’ innovative digital strategies and industry expertise to enhance their social media presence and drive customer engagement.

“Our inclusion as a certified vendor underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions that drive real results for Kia dealers,” said Donald Williams, Vice President of OEM Partnerships at Stream Companies. “We’re excited to help dealers harness the power of social media to connect with customers and boost their overall performance.”

Stream Companies’ certified status comes as part of Kia Canada's comprehensive Social Media Management Program. The program is designed to help dealers elevate their online brand, optimize digital advertising, and connect more effectively with potential customers. Dealers interested in enrolling can access the program details and sign up on Kia Canada’s Social Media Management Program Enrollment Site.

Kristian Collins, Director of OEM Partnerships at Stream Companies, added, “This certification is a testament to our team’s expertise and our proven track record in automotive advertising. We look forward to working closely with Kia Canada to provide dealers with the innovative tools and strategies needed to succeed in today’s digital landscape.”

Stream Companies is a leading provider of innovative marketing solutions, helping clients achieve measurable results through advanced technology, data-driven insights, and strategic expertise. With a focus on both the automotive and commerce industries, Stream delivers customized solutions designed to drive growth and enhance client performance.

