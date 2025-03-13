Urology Care Foundation Announces 2025 Humanitarian Recognition Awardee

BALTIMORE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Mahesh Desai, MD, FRCS, as the recipient of its 2025 Humanitarian Recognition Award. This award is granted to an individual who captures the true meaning of philanthropy through their active involvement in humanitarian initiatives.

Dr. Desai made history in the late 1970s by performing India’s first minimally invasive kidney stone removal procedure. His groundbreaking work transformed kidney stone treatment, replacing traditional open surgery with less invasive techniques now used in 98% of cases. He also played a key role in introducing laparoscopic and robotic kidney surgeries to his region in India.

“Dr. Desai has had a distinguished career as an international thought leader in endourology and minimally invasive surgery. In particular, his career has been devoted to the care of patients in regions with limited resources and to the training of the next generation of urologists in underserviced regions of the world,” explained Hassan Razvi MD, FRCSC, the UCF board member who nominated Dr. Desai. “He is an incredibly humble man, devoted to patient care and a passionate educator. He is most deserving of the 2025 UCF Humanitarian Award for his lifetime contributions to enhancing urological care for so many.”

For decades, Dr. Desai has been involved in international training workshops and exchange programs, especially for countries with limited resources. Many of the approaches he teaches are in the context of what can be performed in the most economical manner. His training center at the Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital is considered a center of excellence for the region's endoscopic and minimally invasive urological training.

“Dr. Desai’s vast knowledge, experience and dedication have positively impacted thousands of urologists around the world,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation. “We are proud to honor him with the Humanitarian Recognition Award, as he truly embodies its core mission—delivering essential urologic care to underserved communities with passion and unwavering commitment.”

Dr. Desai will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2025.

The Urology Care Foundation's Humanitarian Recognition Award aims to acknowledge an individual or individuals on an annual basis for their demonstrated commitment to improving access to quality urologic health care in underserved communities and populations. Consideration for this award is given to the nature and scope of contributions, frequency and duration of programs, positive changes or results to communities, facilities or programs, and contributions toward sustainability in impoverished areas within or outside the United States.

For the complete list of award nominees and additional information on UCF's global humanitarian efforts, please visit: UrologyHealth.org/Humanitarian

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Attachment