New Interactive Musical Play Space Opens at Cain Center for the Arts

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius, North Carolina. Now open, the interactive play space was designed to inspire creativity and engagement through music and movement.

The play space features products from Miracle® Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Installed pieces feature Concerto musical elements, including Tall Chimes, Small Cabasa, Large Cabasa, and Concerto Vibes, allowing visitors of all abilities and ages to create music while enjoying the Cain Center’s vibrant outdoor space.

“Our mission is to promote the education and well-being of children, and this play space aligns with our mission," said Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. "As a board member at The Cain Center For The Arts, I am excited and grateful that our community worked together on this project.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this music-themed play space a reality, it worked with Quest, North Mecklenburg Rotary Club, Peninsula Club Foundation, Cain Center for the Arts, Town of Cornelius Parks and Recreation, and Miracle Recreation. The Rotary Club played a key role in fundraising, contributing nearly half of the total project cost.

Designed as a natural amphitheater, the outdoor space provides an ideal setting for the new musical play equipment. The installation offers a unique way for visitors to interact with sound and movement in an open-air environment.

“The addition of the musical sculpture playground to Cain Park has enhanced the opportunity for community members to experience the joys and wonder of the arts at Cain Center,” said Justin Dionne, executive director of the Cain Center For The Arts. “It has been wonderful to see people of all ages try new things and enjoy art while playing.”

Located in the heart of Old Town Cornelius, Cain Center for the Arts first raised its curtain in 2023 to offer vibrant performing arts events, thought-provoking visual art exhibits, diverse arts education, and lively social experiences to the Lake Norman community and beyond.

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

