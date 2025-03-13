Soft Contact Lenses Industry Analysis and Growth Trends 2025-2030: Smart Contact Lenses and Advanced Materials Expand Applications Beyond Vision Correction

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Hydrogel, Silicone Hydrogel), Design (Spherical Lens, Toric Lens), Application, Distribution Channel, Usage, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Soft Contact Lenses Market was valued at USD 9.82 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 15.46 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.05%. The industry is driven by increasing vision-related disorders such as myopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, fueled by rising screen time and aging populations worldwide.

Technological advancements, including smart contact lenses and moisture-retaining materials, are enhancing comfort and expanding applications beyond vision correction, such as health monitoring. The growing preference for daily disposable lenses due to their hygiene benefits and convenience is also boosting market demand.







The increasing incidence of refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism is a major driver of the soft contact lens market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people globally have vision impairment, with one-third requiring corrective measures. Myopia, in particular, has become a significant concern, especially in Asia-Pacific, where countries like China and South Korea report myopia prevalence rates exceeding 80% among young adults. The rising digital screen usage and prolonged exposure to blue light further contribute to eye strain and worsening vision conditions, accelerating the demand for soft contact lenses.



Manufacturers are continuously innovating materials and lens designs to enhance comfort, breathability, and durability. The development of silicone hydrogel lenses has improved oxygen permeability, reducing the risk of dry eyes and discomfort. Additionally, smart contact lenses capable of monitoring glucose levels for diabetics and detecting early signs of eye diseases are gaining traction. For example, Mojo Vision is developing augmented reality (AR)-enabled lenses, while companies like Alcon and Johnson & Johnson are investing in sensor-embedded lenses for real-time health monitoring. These advancements are expanding the applications of soft contact lenses beyond vision correction.



Daily disposable contact lenses are increasingly preferred due to their hygiene benefits, convenience, and reduced risk of infections compared to reusable lenses. The market for daily disposables is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% due to rising consumer awareness about eye health. According to a study by the American Academy of Optometry, daily disposable lenses significantly reduce the risk of microbial keratitis (a severe eye infection) compared to monthly lenses. Leading brands such as Acuvue Oasys 1-Day (Johnson & Johnson) and Dailies Total 1 (Alcon) dominate this segment, with ongoing innovations in hydration and comfort.



Public health campaigns and increasing optometric visits have boosted awareness of vision care. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 50% of people with vision problems in the U.S. seek eye care due to the lack of awareness. However, government and private sector initiatives promoting early diagnosis and correction of refractive errors are driving market growth. For instance, organizations like WHO's Vision 2020 Initiative aim to eliminate avoidable blindness, which indirectly fuels demand for corrective lenses, including soft contact lenses.



Global Soft Contact Lenses Market Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global soft contact lenses market report based on material, design, application, distribution channel, usage and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Silicone Hydrogel

Hydrogel

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Spherical Lens

Toric Lens

Multifocal Lens

Other Lens

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Prosthetic

Lifestyle-oriented

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

E-commerce

Eye Care Professionals

Retail

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequently Disposable

Traditional (Reusable) lenses

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

The major companies profiled in this Soft Contact Lenses market report include:

Bausch + Lomb Inc.

Acuvue (Johnson & Johnson)

Alcon Vision LLC

Carl Zeiss AG

Cooper Vision Inc.

Essilor International

Hoya Corporation

Menicon Co. Ltd.

SEED Co. Ltd.

