Hydrogen Generation Industry Review 2019-2024, Analysis 2025, and Forecast to 2029 and 2034 - Air Liquide, Air Products, Iwatani Corp., McPhy Energy, and Messer Group Lead the Global Market

The hydrogen generation market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $153.42 billion in 2024 to $166.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial hydrogen demand, environmental regulations, hydrogen as a clean fuel, natural gas reforming, government incentives and subsidies, global energy transition, fuel cell development.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hydrogen generation market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Air Liquide SA; Air Products Inc.; Iwatani Corporation; McPhy Energy SA; Messer Group GmbH







The hydrogen generation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $229.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hydrogen infrastructure investments, scaling up hydrogen production, cost reduction in electrolysis, hydrogen from biomass, green hydrogen production projects, hydrogen-powered vehicles, hydrogen for decarbonization.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological innovations, policy support and investments, integration with renewable energy systems, growing interest in blue hydrogen, hydrogen as an energy carrier, hydrogen in heavy industries.



The growing demand for hydrogen within the industrial sector is anticipated to drive the expansion of the hydrogen generation market in the future. For example, in May 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, reported that global hydrogen usage reached 95 million tons in 2022, marking an increase of nearly 3% from the previous year, despite a decline in Europe attributed to rising natural gas prices impacting industrial activity. Consequently, the increasing demand for hydrogen in the industrial sector is fueling the growth of the hydrogen generation market.



The expansion of oil and gas pipelines is projected to significantly boost the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the coming years. A notable trend in the hydrogen generation market involves the advancement of green hydrogen production technologies.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: on-Site; Portable

2) by Source: Blue Hydrogen; Gray Hydrogen; Green Hydrogen

3) by Generation and Delivery Mode: Captive; Merchant

4) by Technologies: Steam Methane Reforming; Coal Gasification; Electrolysis; Partial Oxidation

5) by Application: Methanol Production; Ammonia Production; Petroleum Refining; Transportation; Power Generation; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) by on-Site: Electrolysis Systems; Steam Methane Reforming (SMR); Gasification; Biomass Gasification

2) by Portable: Portable Electrolyzers; Hydrogen Generation Units; Chemical Hydrogen Generators



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $166.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $229.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

