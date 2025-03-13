U.S. Convenience Retailers Market Report 2025: Consolidation Continues Across the Industry

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convenience Retailers in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The value sales of convenience retailers are split between forecourt retailers, which includes fuel stations, and convenience stores, which does not. It includes merchandise sales only, excluding foodservice and fuel sales. Under these definitions, current value growth for forecourt retailers remained positive, although low in the US in 2024, continuing the slower growth trend after the pandemic-associated highs of 2021 and 2022.



This report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers.

There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.



Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Inflationary effects challenge convenience retailers in 2024

Consolidation continues across convenience retailers

Building brand awareness with innovative prepared foods continues in 2024

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low value growth forecast for convenience retailers

Retail media networks set to expand in the forecast period

Amazon Go will lead growth in cashierless technology

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 2 Convenience Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 4 Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 5 Convenience Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 6 Convenience Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Table 7 Convenience Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024

Table 8 Convenience Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029

Table 9 Convenience Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029

RETAIL IN THE U.S.



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Retail in 2024: The big picture

Exceptionally high grocery prices in 2024 enter the political arena

China-affiliated competitors reset the landscape for retail e-commerce in the US

What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2024

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Prime Day/Christmas in July

Mother's Day

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: Value 2019-2024

Table 13 Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024

Table 17 Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 21 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Table 22 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 23 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 24 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024

Table 25 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024

Table 26 Non-Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 27 Non-Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Table 28 Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 29 Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 30 Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024

Table 31 Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024

Table 32 Retail GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 33 Retail GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Table 34 Retail Offline GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 35 Retail Offline GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Table 36 Retail Offline LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024

Table 37 Retail E-Commerce GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 38 Retail E-Commerce GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Table 39 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 40 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Table 41 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024

Table 42 Non-Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 43 Non-Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Table 44 Non-Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024

Table 45 Forecast Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: Value 2024-2029

Table 46 Forecast Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2024-2029

Table 47 Forecast Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: Value 2024-2029

Table 48 Forecast Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029

Table 49 Forecast Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029

Table 50 Forecast Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029

Table 51 Forecast Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2024-2029

Table 52 Forecast Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2024-2029

Table 53 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029

Table 54 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029

Table 55 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029

Table 56 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029

Table 57 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029

Table 58 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029

Table 59 Non-Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029

Table 60 Non-Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029

Table 61 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029

Table 62 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029

Table 63 Forecast Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029

Table 64 Forecast Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029

