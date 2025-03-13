Addition. AB „Vilkyškių pieninė“ acquired the right to claim

AB “Vilkyškių pieninė”, a company belonging to VILVI Group, entered into a claim right assignment agreement with AB “Šiaulių bankas”, with the deed of transfer and acceptance of documents signed on 24 February 2025. The assigned claim rights consist of the outstanding obligations of UAB “Marijampolės pieno konservai” and UAB “Lukšių pieninė” to the bank and are secured by the assets of these companies as well as additional guarantees.

Considering the confidentiality obligation stipulated in the agreement, the transaction amount cannot be disclosed at this time. The transaction does not have a significant impact on the financial situation of AB "Vilkyškių pieninė," as the claim was acquired using the company's own funds, is adequately protected against credit risk, and the company plans to earn a return typical for similar debt capital transactions. The invested funds also do not affect the company's assets or competitive position in the market.

Additionally, the company notes that CEO of VILVI Group Gintaras Bertašius, when speaking with the media, stated that the company is considering various strategic alternatives related to UAB "Marijampolės pieno konservai" company, but no binding or other significant agreements have been reached at this time.

