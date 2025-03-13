Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Research Report 2024-2035: AI and Machine Learning Revolutionizing the $2.2 Billion Market

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market by Type, by Product, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultrasound image analysis software market is estimated to be USD 0.913 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period 2025-2035

The market will grow as a result of technological advancements in ultrasound imaging, rising rates of chronic diseases, growing use of point-of-care ultrasound (PoCUS), funding and initiatives from the government that support the industry, and the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).







The global ultrasound image analysis software market is being significantly propelled by advancements in ultrasound technology, particularly in image processing and AI-powered analysis. Key developments such as 3D and 4D imaging, elastography, and Doppler imaging enhance the accuracy and efficiency of ultrasound diagnostics. These technological improvements are essential for elevating image quality, automating measurements, and enabling real-time visualization.

As a result, there is a notable increase in demand for sophisticated ultrasound image analysis software. A prime example of this trend is the pilot of AI software from Deep Medical by the National Health Service (NHS) in February 2023, aimed at reducing missed appointments. This system predicts the likelihood of patient attendance and offers alternative booking options, ultimately striving to increase patient capacity and decrease waiting times at the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Such initiatives underscore the pivotal role of advanced ultrasound image analysis software in enhancing healthcare efficiency and patient care.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, significant healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major market players driving innovation in ultrasound imaging solutions.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for cost-effective diagnostic imaging in emerging markets such as China and India. For instance, See-Mode Technologies, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for ultrasound imaging, announced today that its thyroid ultrasound analysis and reporting software has received 510(k) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2024.



By type, the integrated software segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultrasound image analysis software market in 2024 owing to the increased adoption of comprehensive diagnostic solutions that offer seamless integration with various ultrasound devices, enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy in imaging diagnostics. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced its cutting-edge AI-powered cardiovascular ultrasonography platform in June 2024, integrating well-known AI technologies from the EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems. This FDA-approved 510(k) technology streamlined processes and increased efficiency by speeding up cardiac ultrasound examinations.

Additionally, the standalone software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cost-effective, customizable, and specialized imaging solutions that cater to specific clinical needs, especially in smaller clinics and diagnostic centers.



By product, the doppler imaging segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultrasound image analysis software market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of Doppler ultrasound in vascular imaging, obstetrics, and cardiology, driven by its ability to assess blood flow, detect blockages, and diagnose heart conditions.

For instance, Bruker Corporation purchased ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH in January 2023, adding large data management and high-content screening technologies for bioimaging applications to its portfolio. Additionally, the 3D & 4D ultrasound systems segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its advanced imaging capabilities that provide detailed, real-time visualization, improving diagnostic accuracy in areas such as obstetrics, gynecology, and fetal imaging.



By application, the cardiology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultrasound image analysis software market in 2024 owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the critical need for early diagnosis and management using echocardiography and Doppler imaging technologies.

For instance, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. partnered with ScImage, Inc. in January 2023. Based in Los Altos, California, Sclmage offers cloud-native enterprise image management, PACS, and image exchange solutions for the healthcare sector. Additionally, the oncology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its expanding use in the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of cancerous tumors, leveraging advanced image analysis tools for better treatment planning.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultrasound image analysis software market in 2024 owing to the high patient volume, advanced infrastructure, and greater adoption of integrated imaging solutions for comprehensive patient care across multiple departments.

For instance, in January 2024, two new ultrasound systems, the MyLabA50 and MyLabA70, were introduced by Esaote, a prominent medical imaging firm, at Arab Health in Dubai. It has been shown that these agile systems perform well in a range of therapeutic contexts. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing shift towards outpatient imaging services, driven by the rising demand for quick, accurate diagnostic solutions, and the cost-efficiency offered by specialized imaging centers.

