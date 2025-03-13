Kaltura Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Innovation and Co-Sell Opportunities in AI-Driven Video Solutions

New York, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has signed a two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.

The agreement, which is designed to foster innovation and create new co-sell opportunities across the two companies’ video and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, comes on the heels of Kaltura being named a finalist for the AWS Vertical Technology Partner of the Year for its video technology.

Under the agreement, Kaltura and AWS will collaborate to leverage the industry-leading cloud infrastructure of AWS and Kaltura's next-generation video solutions to drive advancements in AI-powered video technology and expand the global reach of Kaltura’s solutions.

Key aspects of the strategic collaboration include:

Joint offering and co-sell initiatives: Kaltura and AWS will work together to offer joint solutions, targeting a range of verticals, including, among others, financial services, healthcare & life sciences (HCLS), education, media and technology.

AI-powered video innovation: Kaltura will integrate AWS AI services with Kaltura’s video platform, developing capabilities such as automated transcription, content analysis, and intelligent video search and recommendations, built on AWS Bedrock, Transcribe, Translate, Rekognition, and other AWS machine learning (ML) services

Global reach: The agreement leverages the global scale of AWS cloud infrastructure, enabling Kaltura to deliver its video solutions to a wider audience with enhanced performance and reliability.



“By combining Kaltura’s cutting-edge video technology with the powerful AI and cloud capabilities of AWS, this strategic collaboration is creating new possibilities for our customers and partners such as Pinterest, Adobe, and Salesforce, to name just a few,” said Liad Eshkar, CRO at Kaltura. “Working together, both in marketing and with co-selling, we’re poised to accelerate the development of AI-powered video applications, enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their content in ways they haven’t even imagined."



“Our collaboration with Kaltura has been instrumental in helping us generate quality demand for our solutions in the food industry, engage with our customers through impactful event and digital experiences, increase our reach and build stronger pipeline," said Jacques Botbol, CRO at Tastewise, "With Kaltura and AWS we can seamlessly provide our clients the best video experiences out there today - and valuable educational and interaction opportunities for our community.”

“Together with Kaltura we are empowering our customers to create, manage, and monetize video content in more intelligent, scalable, and efficient ways,” said Rachel Lockwood, Director Marketing, Global Partner and AWS Marketplace. “Kaltura’s technology leverages a powerful range of AWS AI solutions to help more organizations unlock the value in video. We’re looking forward to bringing these solutions to a wider global audience.”

“Having seen the impact of Kaltura’s technology firsthand as a user powering AWS Innovate event programs and re:Invent Recap among others, it is exciting to bring even more innovative capabilities to companies worldwide.”

Kaltura and AWS plan to work closely over the next two years to accelerate product and technology development in machine learning, AI-driven content processing, and cloud-based video streaming solutions. This strategic collaboration is the latest step in Kaltura’s ongoing mission to empower organizations to deliver more engaging, personalized video experiences for their audiences. Through strategic collaboration with AWS, Kaltura is poised to enhance its position as a leading provider of AI-infused digital experiences.



Kaltura’s suite of market-leading AI-powered solutions for enterprises, educational institutions, and the Media & Telecom industry are all built on AWS Bedrock. Bedrock’s unique capabilities have been foundational in Kaltura’s newest products, including the Work Genie, Class Genie, TV Curator Genie, Audience Sentiment Analyzer, AI email notifications, and more, which are expected to change how users learn, work, and consume media.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.





