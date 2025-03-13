Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Patent Landscape and Forecast Report 2024-2032, Profiles of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Nanjing Beiheng Biological Technology, NantCell, GC Cell, BMS, Compugen

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allogenic CAR-T cell market was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2023, driven by extensive patent filings in technological innovations in gene editing. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, reaching a market value of USD 88.3 billion by 2032. The patent landscape is influenced by enhancing treatment protocols, improving manufacturing processes, and developing strategies to overcome immune rejection, reflecting the sector's robust innovation and development.







The global allogenic car-t cell patent landscape report offers an in-depth analysis of the current and future patent environment for allogenic CAR-T cells. It covers key drivers, including advancements in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR and TALEN, enhanced manufacturing processes, and strategies to overcome immune rejection.

The report segments patents by target indications like Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and target antigens like CD19, highlighting notable innovations and their potential to drive industry growth. Additionally, it provides a jurisdictional analysis of patent activities in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific, along with profiles of key companies actively filing patents in this sector.



Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Patent Outlook

Several regions are actively involved in the patent landscape for allogenic CAR-T cells across the globe. The United States leads the field, reflecting its strong biopharmaceutical sector and continuous innovation. Europe, particularly Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, has a significant number of patents, focusing on enhancing treatment protocols and manufacturing processes. The Asia Pacific region, especially China and Japan, is emerging as a key player with numerous patents. These regions are poised to dominate the patent landscape in the future, driven by advancements in gene editing, CAR constructs, and scalable manufacturing processes.

The allogenic CAR-T cell patent landscape involves numerous biotech firms and academic institutions. These entities are driving innovation through extensive patent filings that cover new CAR constructs, advanced gene editing techniques, enhanced manufacturing processes, and strategies to overcome immune rejection. The collective effort of these organisations is crucial for advancing allogenic CAR-T cell therapies.

In the United States, patents are predominantly focused on innovative CAR constructs and gene editing technologies, reflecting the country's robust research infrastructure. European patents often emphasise manufacturing processes and quality control measures, aligning with the region's stringent regulatory standards. In the Asia Pacific, patents are increasingly addressing scalable production methods and cost-effective solutions, reflecting the region's dynamic and expanding biopharmaceutical landscape. These jurisdictional trends highlight the diverse focus areas and strengths of each region in the allogenic CAR-T cell patent landscape.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Patent Landscape Report

Which technological advancements are driving patent filings in the allogenic CAR-T cell sector?

How are improvements in manufacturing processes influencing patent activities?

What strategies are being patented to overcome immune rejection in allogenic CAR-T cells?

Which target indications are the focus of current allogenic CAR-T cell patents?

What role do target antigens such as CD19 and BCMA play in the patent landscape?

How does the patent activity differ across key regions like the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific?

Which companies are leading in the number of patents filed for allogenic CAR-T cells?

What future opportunities exist for patent development in the allogenic CAR-T cell landscape?

How are collaborative efforts and licensing agreements shaping the patent landscape?

What are the current unmet needs and challenges in the landscape?

What are the key challenges faced in the patenting process for allogenic CAR-T cell technologies?

What are the recent breakthroughs in gene editing that have influenced patent trends in allogenic CAR-T cells?

How are patient outcomes and clinical trial results influencing patent filings in this sector?

What is the impact of regulatory changes on patent filings and approvals for allogenic CAR-T cell therapies?

How are partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among the key industry players shaping the industry dynamics?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $88.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.8% Regions Covered Global



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Overview

3.1 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Share by Type

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Stem Cell

4.1.3 Non-Stem Cell

4.2 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Share by Target Indication

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

4.2.3 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

4.2.4 Follicular Lymphoma

4.2.5 Large B-cell Lymphoma

4.2.6 Mantle Cell Lymphoma

4.2.7 Others

4.3 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Market Share by Target Antigens

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 CD19

4.3.3 BCMA

4.3.4 CD20

4.3.5 CD19/22

4.3.6 Others



5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.4.1 Granted Patents

6.4.2 Patent Application

6.4.3 Amended Application

6.4.4 Search Report

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.5.1 Active

6.5.2 Pending

6.5.3 Expired/Discontinued

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.9.1 By Entities

6.9.2 By Jurisdiction

6.9.3 By Technology

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors



7 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell Industry Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)

7.4.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents

7.4.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families

7.4.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)

7.4.4 Analysis by Top Applicants

7.4.5 Analysis by Top Inventors

7.5 Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)

7.5.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents

7.5.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families

7.5.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)

7.5.4 Analysis by Top Applicants

7.5.5 Analysis by Top Inventors

7.6 Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9

7.6.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents

7.6.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families

7.6.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)

7.6.4 Analysis by Top Applicants

7.6.5 Analysis by Top Inventors



8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents



9 Global Allogenic CAR-T Cell - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

9.13.1 Analysis by Type of Player (Academic vs Non-Academic)

9.13.2 Analysis by Collaboration

9.13.3 Analysis by Technology

9.13.4 Newcomers

9.13.4.1 Start-up Companies

9.13.4.2 Established Companies



10 Patent Profile of Key Players

10.1 Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc

10.1.1 Product Portfolio

10.1.2 Patent Portfolio by Patent Families

10.1.3 Time Evolution of Patents

10.1.4 Geographical Patent Coverage

10.1.5 Patent Analysis by Technology

10.1.6 Patent News and Developments

10.1.7 Financial Analysis

10.1.8 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

10.3 Nanjing Beiheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

10.4 NantCell, Inc.

10.5 GC Cell Corp

10.6 Bristol Mayer Squibb Company

10.7 Compugen LTD

