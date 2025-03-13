Drone Navigation System Market 2025-2029: Industry to Expand by Over $20 Billion, Driven by Advent of Network-centric Warfare

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Navigation System Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drone navigation system market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.80 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.4%

This study identifies the advent of network-centric warfare as one of the prime reasons driving the drone navigation system market growth during the next few years.

The report on the drone navigation system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by advancements in electronic warfare technologies, enhanced application profile of drones, and miniaturization of payloads and subsystems. Also, rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology and emergence of swarm drones will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone navigation system market vendors. The drone navigation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Competitive Analysis

Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Gladiator Technologies Inc.

Hexagon AB

Inertial Labs

Inertial Sense LLC

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Parrot Drones SAS

Sagetech Avionics Inc.

SBG Systems SAS

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

UAV Navigation SL

uAvionix Corp.

UAVOS Inc.

VectorNav Technologies LLC

Volocopter GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Drone Navigation System Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Drone Navigation System Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Military drones - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Consumer and civil drones - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Manually operated - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Autonomous - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Type



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izqyji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.