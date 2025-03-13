Cardiogenic Shock Market Report 2025: North America & Europe Lead Cardiogenic Shock Market as Demand for ECMO & pVADs Surges

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiogenic Shock Market: Analysis by Treatment Type, End User, and Region - Growth Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiogenic shock market value in 2024 stood at US$3.57 billion, and is projected to reach US$5.20 billion by 2030.

The global cardiogenic shock market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), increasing adoption of advanced mechanical circulatory support devices, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment. The surge in aging populations, who are more prone to heart-related conditions, further accelerates market expansion. Technological advancements in treatment options, such as percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVADs) and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), are improving patient survival rates and driving demand.

Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures, favorable reimbursement policies, and the rising number of clinical trials for novel therapies contribute to market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic tools and real-time monitoring systems is also enhancing treatment outcomes, further boosting the global cardiogenic shock market. The global cardiogenic shock market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47%, during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

Global Cardiogenic Shock Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors driving the growth of global cardiogenic shock market is increase in the global geriatric population. The increasing global geriatric population is a key driver of growth in the cardiogenic shock market, as aging is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including heart attacks, heart failure, and cardiogenic shock. Older adults are more likely to develop comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, and atherosclerosis, which contribute to cardiac complications and increase the likelihood of cardiogenic shock. With advancements in healthcare extending life expectancy, the number of elderly individuals requiring critical cardiac care is rising, driving demand for both pharmaceutical and mechanical interventions. Other factors driving the growth of global cardiogenic shock market include increasing incidence of heart disease, growing healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, rising awareness and early diagnosis etc.

Challenges: One significant challenge faced by the global cardiogenic shock market is high cost of advanced therapies and devices. The high cost of advanced therapies and mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global cardiogenic shock market. Treatments such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVADs), and intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs) are highly effective but come with substantial costs, making them less accessible, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The expenses associated with these technologies include not only the initial procurement but also ongoing maintenance, specialized healthcare personnel, and intensive post-procedure care, further increasing the financial burden on healthcare systems and patients. Another challenge might include shortage of skilled staff etc.

Trends: The adoption of minimally invasive techniques is a significant trend in the global cardiogenic shock market due to their ability to improve patient outcomes while reducing recovery time, complications, and hospital stays. Procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVADs), and catheter-based extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) offer effective support for patients in cardiogenic shock with less trauma compared to traditional open-heart surgeries. These techniques allow for quicker stabilization of patients, leading to lower mortality rates and improved long-term prognosis. Additionally, advancements in interventional cardiology, along with the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures among physicians and patients, are driving their widespread adoption. The growing availability of specialized catheter-based interventions and the expansion of hybrid operating rooms in hospitals further support this trend. The market is also projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various other latest trends such as rise in adoption of artificial intelligence, technological advancements, development of novel pharmacological therapies, rise in research and development activities, rising demand for point-of-care testing etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global cardiogenic shock market is characterized by a moderately consolidated landscape, with a few dominant players holding significant market shares, while smaller companies also contribute to the market dynamics. Key players of global cardiogenic shock market are:

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

AstraZeneca

Roche Holdings

Bayer

Getinge

Johnson & Johnson (Abiomed)

Viatris Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Endo International plc (Par Pharmaceutical)

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market by Treatment Type

3.1.4 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market by End-user

3.1.5 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market by Region

3.2 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market: Treatment Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market by Treatment Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Drugs Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Devices Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.3 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market: End-user Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market by End-user: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Hospitals & Clinics Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Specialty Cardiac Centers Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Others Cardiogenic Shock Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Cardiogenic Shock Market

4.2 Europe Cardiogenic Shock Market

4.3 Asia Pacific Cardiogenic Shock Market

4.4 Latin America Cardiogenic Shock Market

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cardiogenic Shock Market



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cardiogenic Shock Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Cardiogenic Shock Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increase in the Global Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Heart Disease

6.1.3 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Sedentary Lifestyle

6.1.5 Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Therapies and Devices

6.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Technological Advancements in Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Devices

6.3.3 Development of Novel Pharmacological Therapies

6.3.4 Rise in Research and Development Activities

6.3.5 Adoption of Minimally Invasive Techniques

6.3.6 Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cardiogenic Shock Market Players: Recent Developments



8. Company Profiles

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

AstraZeneca Plc

Roche Holdings

Bayer

Getinge

Johnson & Johnson (Abiomed)

Viatris, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Endo International plc (Par Pharmaceutical)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni7gaf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.