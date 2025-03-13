Greece Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key DC Investors - CloudRock, Digital Realty, Friktoria, Sparkle, Lancom, Synapsecom Telecom

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Greece Data Center Market was valued at USD 812 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.96%.

This report analyses the Greece data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Some of the key investors in the Greece data center market include Digital Realty, Data4, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, Apto, Serverfarm, Synapsecom Telecom S.A. and Sparkle (Telecom Italia). The Greece data center market consists of both global and local construction contractors such as AECOM, LDK Consultants, Ellaktor Group, Hill International, and Metlen Energy and Metals.





Greece's strategic location, serving as a key connecting point between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia makes it an attractive destination for data center investments. Athens is emerging as a leading hub in the Greece data center market for advanced data center development, with Thessaloniki following closely behind.

The government has implemented the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) project to offer incentives for infrastructure development in the country to boost high-speed internet connectivity. The ongoing digital transformation in the country positions Greece as one of the regional innovation hubs. The Digital Transformation Bible consists of around 450 projects focusing on enhancing connectivity, digital skills, and public services for enhancing the growth of digitalization across diverse industries.

Greece is witnessing a rapid surge in submarine cable deployment. For instance, in January 2024, Sparkle has planned to develop a new submarine cable system, GreenMed, which will connect Greece with Italy via Crete and other Mediterranean countries. The significant surge in digitalization will lead to the requirement of processing and storing huge data requiring the development of more data centers across the country. In 2024, new entrants such as Data4, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, Apto, and Serverfarm will be involved in the development of their data centers in Greece.

As AI adoption is increasing, operators are developing AI-ready data centers with huge computational powers in the Greece data center market. For instance, in November 2024, a French data center company, Data4 was involved in the development of a new AI-ready data center facility in Athens. Greece is committed to generating around 61% of renewable energy by 2030, according to its National Energy and Climate Plan.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Greece colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Greece by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Greece data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece Facilities Covered (Existing): 16 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Greece Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Greece data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Greece data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Greece?

What is the growth rate of the Greece data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Greece during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Greece data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Greece data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $812 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2070 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Greece



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Athens Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Athens Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aecom

LDK Consultants

Ellaktor Group

Metlen Energy & Metals

Renco

TERNA

Hill International

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair Group

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Socomec Group

Siemens

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CloudRock

Digital Realty

Friktoria

Sparkle (Telecom Italia)

Lancom

Synapsecom Telecom S.A.

New Entrants

Data4

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Apto

Serverfarm

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

