Konica Minolta Given Highest Evaluation by CDP and Included on the Climate A List 2024

Ramsey, NJ, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta U.S.A.), today announced its global headquarters, Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been selected for the Climate A List in the FY2024 survey by CDP, an international not-for-profit environmental organization. This is the eighth time Konica Minolta has been given the highest evaluation.

CDP operates a global system for disclosing environmental information of companies and local governments. In FY2024, more than 24,800 companies around the world disclosed environmental information through CDP at the request of more than 700 financial institutions whose combined assets are worth over 142 trillion U.S. dollars. CDP also holds the largest environmental database in the world aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The database is widely used when making decisions on investment and procurement.

The Climate A List is composed of companies that have been recognized as global leaders in terms of goals set and actions taken to combat climate change and disclosure of information. A survey was conducted on companies which operate in 130 countries and whose total assets are equivalent to two thirds of the global market capitalization. This fiscal year, companies that were highly evaluated for their efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions, mitigate climate change, and contribute to a low-carbon economy were selected for the Climate A List.

Aiming to Realize Net Zero CO 2 Emissions by 2050

Through its business, Konica Minolta aims to achieve net zero CO 2 emissions across the product lifecycle, which is within the scope of its responsibility, by 2050, while tackling five material issues, including “Addressing climate change” and “Using limited resources effectively.” The company also aims to realize the Carbon Minus status, in which its contribution to reducing CO 2 emissions outside the scope of its responsibility exceeds those within its responsibility by FY2025, by reinforcing its core technologies through the use of AI and technology integration across business domains, and by further contributing to reducing CO 2 emissions at customers and suppliers.

Konica Minolta remains committed to helping build a decarbonized society while achieving both business creation and growth.

Evaluation by External Parties

Konica Minolta is currently included in global ESG indexes and is ranked high in the ESG ratings, as shown below.

CDP (UK) : Included on the Climate A List (2013-2014, 2016-2017, 2020-2022, 2024)

