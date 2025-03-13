Saudi Arabia Next Generation Sequencing Market Research 2025-2035: Key Players are Actively Advancing the Field Through Various Initiatives and Collaborations

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Next Generation Sequencing Market, Analysis and Forecast: 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key players in the Saudi Arabia NGS market are actively advancing the field through various initiatives and collaborations. For instance, in October 2024, Illumina introduced the MiSeq i100 Series sequencing systems, designed to enhance NGS capabilities for laboratories by offering rapid turnaround times and user-friendly interfaces.



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a high-throughput DNA sequencing technology that enables rapid and cost-effective analysis of genetic material. It allows scientists to sequence entire genomes, exomes, or targeted regions of DNA or RNA with unprecedented speed and accuracy. NGS has revolutionized genomics by significantly lowering sequencing costs and increasing throughput compared to traditional Sanger sequencing.



The increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer in Saudi Arabia has heightened the demand for advanced diagnostic tools. NGS offers comprehensive genomic insights, facilitating early detection and personalized treatment strategies. According to GLOBOCAN, cancer incidence in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach 39,900 cases by 2030, up from 28,113 cases in 2022.



Additionally, institutions such as King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) and KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) are at the forefront of genomic sequencing research. Saudi Arabia is funding precision medicine research projects, increasing the adoption of NGS in clinical applications. Furthermore, technological advancements in NGS platforms, bioinformatics, and AI-powered analytics are further accelerating the market. Companies such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Oxford Nanopore are expanding their presence in Saudi Arabia, providing high-throughput sequencing solutions at reduced costs.



In addition, the adoption of personalized medicine in Saudi Arabia is another critical growth factor for the NGS market. NGS-driven targeted therapies and pharmacogenomics are increasingly being used to guide treatment decisions, especially in oncology. Cancer mutation profiling through NGS allows for precise drug selection and immunotherapy, while pharmacogenomic testing helps reduce adverse drug reactions and improves treatment outcomes.



However, the high cost of NGS technology and implementation is anticipated to pose a significant challenge for market growth. NGS technology remains expensive, making it less accessible for many healthcare institutions and research centers in Saudi Arabia. The cost of whole genome sequencing (WGS) can range from $500 to $1,000 per sample, while targeted sequencing panels cost between $200 and $500. Since Saudi Arabia aims to scale genomic research through national initiatives like the Saudi Human Genome Project (SHGP), the demand for local data processing capabilities is increasing. However, setting up dedicated genomic data centers requires significant investment in cybersecurity, data privacy compliance, and computing power.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Definitions

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.1.4 Market Growth Scenario

1.1.4.1 Realistic Scenario

1.1.4.2 Optimistic Scenario

1.1.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2.2 Key Trends

1.2.3 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.4 Product Benchmarking

1.2.5 Regulatory Landscape / Compliances

1.2.6 Reimbursement Scenario - NGS Based Diagnostic Tests

1.2.7 Saudi Arabia IVD Market Overview

1.2.7.1 Adoption of NGS Vs PCR VS Microarrays Vs Others

1.2.7.2 Customer Groups

1.2.7.3 Market Drivers & Challenges

1.2.7.4 Prominent Players in Saudi Arabia Market

1.2.8 Large-Scale Initiatives (SHGv2) Assessment

1.2.8.1 Population Genomics Projects

1.2.8.2 Biobanking Initiatives

1.2.8.3 Data Privacy and Security

1.2.8.4 Public Health Campaigns

1.2.8.5 Others

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.2 Business Restraints

1.3.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.3 Business Opportunities



2. Saudi Arabia NGS Market (by Product) Value in ($) & Volume in Units (for Equipment)

2.1 Overview

2.2 Growth Share Matrix

2.2.1 Sample Preparation

2.2.1.1 Consumables

2.2.1.1.1 DNA/RNA Extraction Kits

2.2.1.1.2 Library Preparation kits

2.2.1.1.3 Target Enrichment Kits

2.2.1.1.4 Others

2.2.1.2 Equipment

2.2.1.2.1 Automated

2.2.1.2.2 Semi- Automated

2.2.1.2.3 Manual

2.2.2 Sequencing

2.2.2.1 Consumables

2.2.2.2 Equipment

2.2.2.2.1 High- and Ultra-High-Throughput

2.2.2.2.2 Medium-Throughput

2.2.2.2.3 Low-Throughput



3. Saudi Arabia NGS Market (by Technology) Value in ($)

3.1 Overview

3.2 Growth Share Matrix

3.2.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

3.2.2 Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing

3.2.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

3.2.4 Nanopore Sequencing Technology

3.2.5 Other Technologies



4. Saudi Arabia NGS Market (by Sequencing Type) Value in ($)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Growth Share Matrix

4.2.1 Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS)

4.2.2 Whole-Exome Sequencing (WES)

4.2.3 Targeted Sequencing

4.2.4 Others



5. Saudi Arabia NGS Market (by Application) Value in ($)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Growth Share Matrix

5.2.1 Clinical Diagnostics

5.2.1.1 Oncology

5.2.1.2 Rare Diseases

5.2.1.3 Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Research & Academic



6. Saudi Arabia NGS Market (by End Users) Value in ($)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Growth Share Matrix

6.2.1 Academic and Research Institutes

6.2.2 Clinical Laboratories

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



7. Saudi Arabia NGS Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1 Competitive Benchmarking

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

7.2.1.1 Funding Activities

7.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

7.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

7.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

7.2.3 Company Competition Matrix

7.2.4 Company Share Analysis, 2022/2023

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 Illumina, Inc.

7.3.1.1 Company Overview

7.3.1.2 Role of the Company in the Saudi Arabia NGS Market

7.3.1.3 Customer Groups and Competitors

7.3.1.4 Analyst's Perception

7.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.3.3 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

7.3.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

7.3.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.3.6 Qiagen N.V.

7.3.7 Pillar Biosciences

7.3.8 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

7.3.9 DANAHER CORPORATION

7.3.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7.3.11 Twist Bioscience Corporation

7.3.12 Revvity, Inc.

7.3.13 Qiagen

7.3.14 PerkinElmer Inc.

7.3.15 List of Other Emerging Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x29rnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.