Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 25 0521 - RIKV 25 0917

Series RIKV 25 0521 RIKV 25 0917 ISIN IS0000036986 IS0000037349 Maturity Date 05/21/2025 09/17/2025 Auction Date 03/17/2025 03/17/2025 Settlement Date 03/19/2025 03/19/2025

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Please note that the Treasury bill RIKV 25 0917 will be registered electronically at Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. central securities depository (VBM). The Treasury bill RIKV 25 0521 is registered at Nasdaq CSD.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.