North America Renewable Diesel Market Report 2025: Market Adjusts to Oversupply, But Demand Remains Strong Through 2030

The North American renewable diesel market is undergoing a market correction due to oversupply and regulatory uncertainty. However, policy support for bio-based fuels is expected to stay given its positive impact to the agriculture and farm sectors. Given the lack of options to decarbonize heavy vehicles, the demand for low-carbon fuels will likely remain near to mid-term. This will keep the industry on an upward trajectory.
The following 12-24 months will be critical in determining how producers navigate shrinking margins, feedstock shifts, and the impact of the Clean Fuel Production Credit (45Z) tax credit.
The report provides a detailed outlook on North America's renewable diesel market, projecting capacity additions and total production through 2030. It examines historic feedstock trends and forecasts future feedstock requirements, offering insights into supply dynamics.
The report also analyzes the impact of state and federal clean fuel standards on the RD market, assessing how incentives will evolve over the next five years. Additionally, it includes a comprehensive database of RD producers and facilities, featuring capacity utilization analysis to help stakeholders understand market performance and growth potential.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Glossary & Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction to the Renewable Diesel Market
3.1 Market Snapshot
4. Comparison Between 2023 and 2024 Report
4.1 Forecast Comparison
4.2 Market Addition
4.3 Capacity Reductions
5. North America Renewable Diesel, Data Analysis, 2018-2030
5.1 North America Renewable Diesel Production, 2018-2030
5.2 North America Renewable Diesel Market Size, 2018-2030
5.3 North America Renewable Diesel Import, 2018-2030
5.4 North America Renewable Diesel Ending Stocks/Exports, 2018-2024
5.5 North America Renewable Diesel Cumulative Capacity, 2025-2030
5.6 North America Renewable Diesel Facility Addition, 2009-2030
6. Renewable Diesel in North American Markets with Clean Fuel Standards, 2018-2030
6.1 Clean Fuel Standards in North America: An Introduction
6.2 North America Renewable Diesel Consumption in Markets with Clean Fuel Standards, 2018-2030
6.3 North America Renewable Diesel, Total Credits Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.4 North America Renewable Diesel, Carbon Intensity by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.5 North America Renewable Diesel, Estimated Incentives Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.6 North America Renewable Diesel, Pathways Registered in Clean Fuel Standard Markets, 2018-2024
6.7 Average Credit Prices Across Clean Fuel Markets, 2018-2024
7. North America, Renewable Diesel Feedstock Analysis, 2018-2030
7.1 Synopsis of Feedstock Analysis
7.2 North America Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2018-2024
7.3 North America Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement Renewable diesel, 2025-2030
7.4 Analysis of North American Renewable Diesel Demand on the Current Feedstock Availability
7.5 North America Feedstock Total Production, By Type, 2018-2024
7.6 North America Feedstock Total Imports, By Type, 2018-2024
7.7 North America Feedstock, Total Exports, By Type, 2018-2024
7.8 North America Feedstock, Total Consumption, By Type, 2018-2024
7.9 United States, Feedstock Consumption Analysis, (Biofuels vs Others), 2018-2024
7.10 North America Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2018-2030
7.11 North America Feedstock Prices, By Type, 2018-2030
8. North America Renewable Diesel Market Analysis
8.1 North America Renewable Diesel, Specifications and Fuel Properties
8.2 North America Renewable Diesel Production, by Technology
8.3 North America Renewable Diesel Market Analysis, by Prices
9. North America Renewable Diesel Market Analysis, Policies and Regulatory Framework
9.1 Existing policies
9.2 Recent Developments
10. North American Renewable Diesel Market Dynamics
10.1 Current State
10.2 Market Drivers
10.3 Market Challenges
10.4 Market Opportunities
10.5 Trends in North American Market
10.6 Future Outlook
11. North America Renewable Diesel, PESTLE Analysis
11.1 Political Factors
11.2 Economic Factors
11.3 Social Factors
11.4 Technological Factors
11.5 Legal Factors
11.6 Environmental Factors
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Rivalry
12.2 Supplier Power
12.3 Buyer Power
12.4 Threat of Substitution
12.5 Threat of New Entry
12.6 Total Renewable Diesel Nameplate Capacity (Million Gallons) and Investment (US$ million) by 2030O
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Shell plc
13.2 Phillips 66
13.3 Darling Ingredients
13.4 Valero Energy Corporation
13.5 Neste
13.6 ENI
13.7 Marathon Petroleum Corporation
13.8 BP plc
13.9 Total Energies
13.10 Fidelis New Energy, LLC
14. North America Renewable Diesel Producer Database
14.1 North America, Renewable Diesel, Plant Details
