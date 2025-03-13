CMS Awards Noridian Medicare DME Contract

FARGO, N.D., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for health care programs, proudly announces the re-award of the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DME) Medicare Jurisdiction A (JA) contract. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently re-awarded Noridian the $142 million contract, concluding a full-and-open competitive procurement.

The JA DME Medicare Administrative Contractor administers claims processing for DMEPOS for Medicare beneficiaries that reside in the District of Columbia and 11 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“Since 2015, Noridian has served the suppliers and beneficiaries of JA,” said Noridian President and CEO Jon Bogenreif. This re-award reflects Noridian’s exceptional performance and a well-established commitment to eliminating administrative barriers and enabling access to health care.”

Covering these 11 states, Noridian will continue to support the CMS Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) health services in JA by providing claims processing and payment services related to supplier billing.

Noridian’s work with Medicare beneficiaries and suppliers in JA also includes education and outreach, appeals and responding to complex beneficiary inquiries from Congressional Offices, CMS and beneficiaries.

JA includes more than 20,000 DME suppliers and annually processes more than 11 million claims for Medicare beneficiaries.

“The Noridian DME team consistently processes Medicare claims 99% timely,” JA project manager Julie Dallmann. “Meaning that neither healthcare suppliers nor their patients are waiting on funds. This means a great deal to us and also to our CMS client. The people who performed this work with such accuracy and efficiency are credited with this re-award.”

The contract period for the new award includes a base year and the option for six one-year option periods. Employees supporting the JA contract are located in Noridian’s Fargo headquarters, the states constituting JA, and throughout the country.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, ND, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.



Media Contact

Cailin Shovkoplyas, Communications Manager

701-282-1503

Cailin.Shovkoplyas@noridian.com