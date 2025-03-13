Company announcement no 7-2025

Søborg, March 13, 2025

Proceedings at the annual general meeting on March 13, 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on March 13, 2025, at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.



The board of directors elected board member Peter Gath, State Authorized Public Accountant, as chairman of the meeting.

CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, accounted for the company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2024 was presented and approved by the general meeting.

The general meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2024 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

Before the general meeting Michael Rasmussen had informed the board of directors of her wish to resign from the board. Consequently, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen was proposed had been proposed and was elected as new member of the board of directors. The remaining board members were re-elected.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as new the company’s new auditor.

The board of directors had proposed that the board of directors is authorized to increase the capital without pre-emptions rights of a nominal value of up to DKK 19,000.36. The authorization was proposed to expire on December 31, 2025. The proposal was adopted, including the proposed amendmends to the articles of association with the insertion of a new section 3.1.9, which includes the details of authorization to the board of directors.

The minutes of the annual general meeting and the updated articles of association are available at https://konsolidator.com/investor/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com





Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





